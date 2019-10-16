Football
ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC Team preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, stats, prediction

By
ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC Team preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, stats, prediction

Bhubaneswar, Oct 16: Delhi Dynamos have been rebranded as Odisha FC for the sixth season of the Indian Super League (ISL). Before the start of the ISL 2019-20 season, the owners announced shifting their base to Bhubaneswar - which lies the south-eastern coastal state - from New Delhi, citing unforeseen reasons and obstacles that veered their way in the national capital.

Odisha FC begin their debut campaign with four successive away fixtures against Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Mumbai City FC and the Kerala Blasters FC. Their debut in their new home i.e. Kalinga Stadium is due for late November against two-time champions ATK.

Josep Gombau Balague, former Barcelona youth team coach, was appointed Delhi Dynamos head coach in August 2018 and he will be helming the side under a new name and flavour.

Odisha FC have just two players hailing from the home state in midfielder Shubham Sarangi and goalkeeper Ankit Bhyuan.

Here myKhel.com looks at the strengths and weaknesses of Odisha FC, who look to do better than the dismal show, last season.

Strengths

Josep Gombau's men have shown a real willingness to compete with the best, assembling a squad that already looks quite strong. Jerry Mawhmingthanga, the 22-year-old midfielder, was the first to join the setup for the upcoming season. Senegalese international and former Barcelona B player, Diawandou Diagne, and Argentine midfielder, Martin Guedes, also joined the squad.

Carlos Delgado and former Bengaluru FC winger, Xisco Hernandez joined up later, with youngsters Gaurav Bora and Ankit Bhuyan, following suit. Argentina's Guedes will replace Lallianzuala Chhangte, who was an integral part of Delhi Dynamos line-up. Presence of these names makes look the re-christened side a strong team.

Weakness

Centre-back Gianni Zuiverloon's move to Kerala Blasters was the only big-name that departed from Gombau's squad. The team might miss his services and experience.

They have some interesting players in their ranks but adapting to the conditions at the new home ground is never easy and it will be a challenge to them. The pressure of doing better than the previous season and increasing their fan base in the new city could add up to their woes.

Squad/ Key Players

Goalkeepers: Francisco Dorronsoro, Arshdeep Singh, Albino Gomes, Ankit Bhuyan

Defenders: Rana Gharami, Amit Tudu, Carlos Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Md. Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Pradeep Mohanraj

Midfielders: Bikramjit Singh, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Diwandou Diagne, Martin Perez Guedes, Xisco Hernandez, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Adria Carmona, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Romeo Fernandes

Strikers: Seiminmang Manchong, Aridane Santana, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi

Key Players: Aridane Santana, Diawandou Diagne, Diwandou Diagne, Martin Perez Guedes.

Stats/Prediction

Stats (Delhi Dynamos)

2018-19: 8th

2017-18: 8th

2016: Semi-finalist

2015: Semi-finalist

2014: 5th

Prediction

Odisha FC will hope to start this season as a clean slate for they've shifted their base. Gombau's would be looking for a better show in the new season after a dismal show in the previous season.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 15:11 [IST]
