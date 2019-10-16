ISL 2019-20: Odisha FC Team preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, stats, prediction

|
Strengths
Josep Gombau's men have shown a real willingness to compete with the best, assembling a squad that already looks quite strong. Jerry Mawhmingthanga, the 22-year-old midfielder, was the first to join the setup for the upcoming season. Senegalese international and former Barcelona B player, Diawandou Diagne, and Argentine midfielder, Martin Guedes, also joined the squad.
Carlos Delgado and former Bengaluru FC winger, Xisco Hernandez joined up later, with youngsters Gaurav Bora and Ankit Bhuyan, following suit. Argentina's Guedes will replace Lallianzuala Chhangte, who was an integral part of Delhi Dynamos line-up. Presence of these names makes look the re-christened side a strong team.
Weakness
Centre-back Gianni Zuiverloon's move to Kerala Blasters was the only big-name that departed from Gombau's squad. The team might miss his services and experience.
They have some interesting players in their ranks but adapting to the conditions at the new home ground is never easy and it will be a challenge to them. The pressure of doing better than the previous season and increasing their fan base in the new city could add up to their woes.
Squad/ Key Players
Goalkeepers: Francisco Dorronsoro, Arshdeep Singh, Albino Gomes, Ankit Bhuyan
Defenders: Rana Gharami, Amit Tudu, Carlos Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Md. Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Pradeep Mohanraj
Midfielders: Bikramjit Singh, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Diwandou Diagne, Martin Perez Guedes, Xisco Hernandez, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Adria Carmona, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Romeo Fernandes
Strikers: Seiminmang Manchong, Aridane Santana, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Shubham Sarangi
Key Players: Aridane Santana, Diawandou Diagne, Diwandou Diagne, Martin Perez Guedes.
Stats/Prediction
Stats (Delhi Dynamos)
2018-19: 8th
2017-18: 8th
2016: Semi-finalist
2015: Semi-finalist
2014: 5th
Prediction
Odisha FC will hope to start this season as a clean slate for they've shifted their base. Gombau's would be looking for a better show in the new season after a dismal show in the previous season.