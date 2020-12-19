ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin rise to the cause as Goa lose again

Bengaluru, December 19: Chennaiyin FC finally managed to register a win after five games, with 2-1 victory over FC Goa in Match 33 of the the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season at Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
In a game that saw 39 shots at goal, Rahim Ali (53') scored the match-winner after Jorge Ortiz (9') cancelled out Rafael Crivellaro's (5') olympic-goal opener.
It was an easy win for the visitors who should have finished with a bigger goal margin, had it not for their poor finishing.
Brandon Fernandes returned to the side as Goa coach Juan Ferrando named three changes to the line-up that lost against ATK Mohun Bagan with Aiban Dohling and Jeorge Ortiz being the other two.
Following their 0-0 draw against NorthEast United, Coach Csaba Laszlo preferred to start with influential midfielder Anirudh Thapa and Rafael Crivellaro. And the duo troubled the FC Goa defence from the first whistle.
Chennaiyin FC fired warning shots early in the game. Thapa made a darting run on the right and cut the ball back to an unmarked Crivellaro. The latter's first-time shot was pushed behind by Mohammad Nawaz.
The visitors were soon ahead in the game and it came from a moment of individual brilliance. Crivellaro got his corner-kick to loop over the Goa defenders and land in goal.
But the lead lasted for just four minutes as the Gaurs came up with an instant response in the 9th minute. Ortiz found Alexander Jesuraj on the right who squared the ball back to the Spaniard. His shot found the roof of the net.
(Source: ISL Media)