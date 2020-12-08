Football
ISL 2020-21: FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando stresses on further improvement

By
Juan Ferrando
Juan Ferrando wants the Gaurs to raise the bar further. Images: FC Goa/ISL Media

Bengaluru, December 8: After registering their first victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season, FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has stressed on further improvement in the days to come.

It was a dominating performance from Ferrando's men as the Gaurs overcame Kerala Blasters 3-1, powered by Igor Angulo's second brace of the season.

True to their style and philosophy, the Gaurs were the ones who took the initiative and ended the game with the majority of possession and more chances created.

Angulo shines again as Goa beat Kerala to secure first win of the season

Despite the win, Ferrando has guarded his wards against complacency, "I'm happy about the final score, of course. For us, three points in all the games will be important. But it's important to continue working and prepare for the game against Odisha because there're some aspects of the game that I'm not so pleased with," remarked Ferrando.

ISL RESULTS | FIXTURES | POINTS TABLE

"I'm more focussed on the transitions more than anything. That and the high press is what I'm looking at more critically. That where there's room for improvement. It's possible to win 5-0. We want to win 5-0 or 6-0, but we've to take things step-by-step. Our target is Odisha now and to get the three points again."

Ortiz to the fore

Ortiz to the fore

The win also marked Jorge Ortiz's first goal in FC Goa colours. The winger has looked a real threat down the wings in all the games that he has played, and his sense of adventure was finally rewarded.

The Spaniard could have brought down the roof at Fatorda with a venomous hit from 35 odd yards out. Ortiz tussled with Nishu Kumar, got up after falling down, controlled the ball before unleashing a pile driver. The crossbar though came in the way of which could have arguably been the goal of the season.

Gomes on song

Gomes on song

He continued to be a prominent thorn in the Blasters backline and his perseverance finally paid off in the second half.

A neat one-two with Brandon Fernandes helped him find space in the penalty box. A delightful first touch was followed by a ferocious shot that left Albino Gomes in the Blasters goal without a prayer.

Lot better

Lot better

"I'm really happy about Ortiz (getting his first goal). He has been working hard. He has a number of qualities. He has a great shot and can cross the ball really well. His performance is getting better by the day," said the head coach on the Spaniard's performance.

"In my opinion, they need more time (to get up to speed). These guys need more games and more training sessions. I feel in two more weeks, this team would be in a lot better place."

Praise for Blasters

Praise for Blasters

Whilst the Gaurs ran out comfortable 3-1 winners in the end, Ferrando had high praise for the Blasters, a team he feels will climb up the table in the days to come and finish amongst the top teams in the league.

"If the people saw the game, I hope that they really enjoyed it. It was two teams who were looking to play football and attack each other. They were building through second actions and positional attack. In my opinion, Blasters will be most likely in the top positions," Ferrando opined.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

Story first published: Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 10:12 [IST]
