ISL 2020-21: FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando stresses on further improvement

Ortiz to the fore
The win also marked Jorge Ortiz's first goal in FC Goa colours. The winger has looked a real threat down the wings in all the games that he has played, and his sense of adventure was finally rewarded.
The Spaniard could have brought down the roof at Fatorda with a venomous hit from 35 odd yards out. Ortiz tussled with Nishu Kumar, got up after falling down, controlled the ball before unleashing a pile driver. The crossbar though came in the way of which could have arguably been the goal of the season.
Gomes on song
He continued to be a prominent thorn in the Blasters backline and his perseverance finally paid off in the second half.
A neat one-two with Brandon Fernandes helped him find space in the penalty box. A delightful first touch was followed by a ferocious shot that left Albino Gomes in the Blasters goal without a prayer.
Lot better
"I'm really happy about Ortiz (getting his first goal). He has been working hard. He has a number of qualities. He has a great shot and can cross the ball really well. His performance is getting better by the day," said the head coach on the Spaniard's performance.
"In my opinion, they need more time (to get up to speed). These guys need more games and more training sessions. I feel in two more weeks, this team would be in a lot better place."
Praise for Blasters
Whilst the Gaurs ran out comfortable 3-1 winners in the end, Ferrando had high praise for the Blasters, a team he feels will climb up the table in the days to come and finish amongst the top teams in the league.
"If the people saw the game, I hope that they really enjoyed it. It was two teams who were looking to play football and attack each other. They were building through second actions and positional attack. In my opinion, Blasters will be most likely in the top positions," Ferrando opined.