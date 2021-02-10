ISL 2020-21 feature: Bengaluru FC's play-off hopes on the line

Chennai, February 10: Former champions Bengaluru FC’s poor run of form in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season continued with their latest 0-2 defeat at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan.
With their latest slip, Bengaluru FC have now won just a single game in their last 11 fixtures with six defeats and four stalemates coming their way.
ATK Mohun Bagan deserved to take home the three points on the night.
Sensational ATK Mohun Bagan leave Bengaluru with no reply
Bengaluru FC started the night well, dominating possession but it was the other team who got the early chances in the first half.
ATK scored two first half goals, the first time they have done this season, courtesy of a Roy Krishna spot kick and a free kick of the highest order from Marcelinho.
ISL 2020-21 feature: What ails Bengaluru FC?
The win moved ATK Mohun Bagan within a point of table toppers Mumbai City FC. The Kolkata giants have made their intent clear -- which is to finish at the top of the table and get a direct berth for next year’s AFC Champions League.
In the post-match press conference, BFC's interim coach Naushad Moosa admitted the fact that play-off hopes are not realistic anymore with his team having just nine points to play for, currently languishing at sixth with 19 points and three other teams ahead of them in pole position to grab two spots in the top 4.
"It (play-offs) all depends on the other games. The only thing is we've to be positive and play good football in the rest of the games," said Moosa.
BFC also suffered an injury blow when defender Rahul Bheke pulled a hamstring and had to be taken out immediately.
Moosa said that he was not sure about how serious the injury was but has admitted that the defender would be out for quite some time.