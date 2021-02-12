ISL 2020-21 feature: Chennaiyin FC's campaign looks all but over

Chennai, February 12: Any hopes that Chennaiyin FC had of making it to the play-offs stage of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 has gone up in smoke after their latest defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC.
The Marina Machans lost to a 90th minute own goal by defender Enes Sipovic in Match 89 of ISL 2020-21 at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
That win kept Jamshedpur’s hopes of making it to the top-four very much alive.
CFC had a good chance to breaking the deadlock just before the own goal as Thoi Singh was through on goal, but rather than shooting, he tried to pass in the middle, which cost him and his team dear.
Coach Csaba Laszlo admitted later that the missed chance could have been a game defining moment, but admitted that as sportspersons, chances like this come and go and they ought to win games.
Jamshedpur playoff hopes afloat as Chennaiyin shoot themselves in the foot
After the defeat CFC continues to languish at the eighth position in the table with 17 points from as many games while Jamshedpur jumped to sixth.
With just three games left in the ISL 2020-21 group stage, the two-time champions' play-off stage hopes are all, but over.
"We've to go out and play football. We've three games to go and the play-offs with this game isn't possible for us anymore. We're sportsmen and have to try and win the remaining games. Football for us is very painful.
I don't understand that Thoi was clear and he tried to pass and then we're punished with an own goal. I'm sorry for the boys, everybody tried their best. I put offensive people till the end, because I wanted to win the game. But unfortunately, we lost," a dejected Laszlo said in the post-match press conference.
CFC next take on FC Goa at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, on Saturday (February 13).