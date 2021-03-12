ISL 2020-21 Final, Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Preview, Team News, Fantasy Picks, TV info

Mumbai City FC Team News
Despite a nervy penalty-shootout win over FC Goa in the semifinal, it will be Mumbai who head into the final full of confidence. They did the double over Bagan in the league stage, the latter of those victories handing them the League Winners Shield.
For Mumbai, this will be a first-ever final, but coach Sergio Lobera, and a handful of his players have been here before when FC Goa lost to Bengaluru FC in 2018-19. The team though has looked confident under Lobera.
"They (ATK Mohun Bagan) are a very good team with good players and have the momentum. But the most important thing now is to put the focus on ourselves and try to do our best. We have no specific plan, only small details about the opponent. We need to work 100 percent on our style of play," said Lobera.
There will be few selection dilemmas for Lobera, with the exception of figuring out Mandar Rao Dessai's replacement. The Goan will miss the final due to suspension.
ATK Mohun Bagan Team News
In the other corner, there is Bagan, buoyed by Antonio Habas' almost superhuman record in knockout games. He has already tasted glory twice and has a chance to create history by winning his second straight title and third overall. On the eve of the final, the Spaniard sounded as focused as ever.
"We have to compete and our idea is to win against our opponents. My team is prepared for winning," he said.
Habas dismissed that previous results had no bearing on the match but that his side was braced for a tough test.
"We have to analyse the match and control (our chances of) victory than (try to) control the way they play. The opponent will play and maybe, we have will difficulties."
Awards on the line
The match will also decide the fate of the golden boot and golden glove winners. While Bagan striker Roy Krishna and Goa's Igor Angulo are tied on 14 goals for the golden boot, a goal on Saturday (March 13) will hand the award to the Fijian, who has played more minutes than the Spaniard.
The race for the golden glove award is between Mumbai custodian Amrinder Singh and ATKMB's Arindam Bhattacharja. Both players have 10 clean sheets to their name. At the moment, Arindam is in pole position, having conceded fewer goals.
Mumbai City FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lahkbir Singh, Nishit Shetty
Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Mandar Rao Desai, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
Midefielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan,
Forwards: Bipin Singh, Vignesh D, Jackichand Singh, Vikram Partap Singh, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij
ATK MB Squad
Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Surajit Pramanik
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Subashish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Salam Singh
Midfielders: Javier Hernandez, Michael Regin, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Pronay Halder, Jayesh Rane, Sheikh Sahil, Ningombam Engson Singh, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Lenny Rodrigues
Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Mohamad Fardin Ali, Komal Thatal, Marcelo Pereira (Marcelinho)
Mumbai City FC Possible XI
MCFC XI: Amrinder Singh; Mourtada Fall, Hernan, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy; Ahmed Jahouh, Rowlin Borges, Hugo Boumous; Bipin Singh, Raynier Fernandes; Adam Le Fondre
ATK MB Possible XI
ATKMB XI: Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subashish Bose; Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Javier Hernandez; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh
Match Details
Mumbai City vs ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL 2020-21 Final
Venue: Fatorda Stadium in Goa
Date: March 13 (Saturday)
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV