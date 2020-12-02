ISL 2020-21: In-form ATK Mohun Bagan eye victory against Odisha FC

Roy the hero
ATKMB striker Roy Krishna, with two goals in as many games, will look to continue his fine form.
Habas' side, having scored all their goals from open play, will once again be aiming to hit their opponents on counter-attacks. Baxter is well aware of this and wants his side to keep things tight at the back.
Mutual respect
"You respect them because they've good and experienced players," Baxter said.
"While throwing players forward, we're aware of the fact that, in transition, they get into the game quickly when we're spread out. We've to make sure we're aware of that and make it difficult for them. More than that, it's going to be up to the players on the day to make sure we take away the spaces they want and we defend well one-versus-one."
Attack and defence
Odisha FC will also have to be effective at the front as they face a side who are yet to concede this season. Apart from ATKMB, Hyderabad FC are the only side who have not conceded a goal this season. And once again, Habas will expect his side to be effective at both ends of the pitch.
"The idea is to attack and defend," Habas had said after their derby win. "This is football and we attack and defend during transitions. This is the idea for us. I don't understand football as only attack or only defense."
Back in form
After netting a brace coming off the bench against Jamshedpur, Odisha striker Diego Mauricio could be in line for a start.
Baxter will also hope forward Marcelinho regains his form, with the Brazilian having struggled so far.