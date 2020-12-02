Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2020-21: In-form ATK Mohun Bagan eye victory against Odisha FC

By
ATK Mohun Bagan
ATK Mohun Bagan will aim for a third consecutive win as they face Odisha FC. Images: ISL Media

Bengaluru, December 2: ATK Mohun Bagan will be aiming to continue their red-hot form in the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7 as they take on Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Thursday (December 3).

The two sides have witnessed contrasting fortunes so far this season. Odisha are winless and find themselves in the bottom half of the table, having accumulated just one point after their opening two games.

Meanwhile, a third-straight win could help ATKMB go top of the table.

ISL FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

Odisha FC came from behind to secure their first point of the campaign against Jamshedpur FC but there will be concerns over their backline that has appeared shaky. Stuart Baxter's side has conceded 29 shots so far, joint-most by a team this season.

Roy the hero

Roy the hero

ATKMB striker Roy Krishna, with two goals in as many games, will look to continue his fine form.

Habas' side, having scored all their goals from open play, will once again be aiming to hit their opponents on counter-attacks. Baxter is well aware of this and wants his side to keep things tight at the back.

Mutual respect

Mutual respect

"You respect them because they've good and experienced players," Baxter said.

"While throwing players forward, we're aware of the fact that, in transition, they get into the game quickly when we're spread out. We've to make sure we're aware of that and make it difficult for them. More than that, it's going to be up to the players on the day to make sure we take away the spaces they want and we defend well one-versus-one."

Attack and defence

Attack and defence

Odisha FC will also have to be effective at the front as they face a side who are yet to concede this season. Apart from ATKMB, Hyderabad FC are the only side who have not conceded a goal this season. And once again, Habas will expect his side to be effective at both ends of the pitch.

"The idea is to attack and defend," Habas had said after their derby win. "This is football and we attack and defend during transitions. This is the idea for us. I don't understand football as only attack or only defense."

Back in form

Back in form

After netting a brace coming off the bench against Jamshedpur, Odisha striker Diego Mauricio could be in line for a start.

Baxter will also hope forward Marcelinho regains his form, with the Brazilian having struggled so far.

(Source: ISL Media)

More ISL 2020 21 News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won by 13 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 2, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More