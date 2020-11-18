ISL 2020-21, Mumbai City FC: Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Best Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Bengaluru, November 18: Mumbai City FC, although a heavyweight name, have been an underwhelming force since the inception of the Indian Super League in 2014 and missed out on a play-off spot last season.
MCFC in fact have made it just once to the play-offs stage and have often finished in mid-table. But with City Football Group's investment, fresh tactical ideas by Spanish coach Sergio Lobera and new signings, they will aim for a better season ISL 2020-21.
The Islanders are set to open their ISL 2020-21 season against NorthEast United FC on Saturday (November 21) at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama, Goa. So, how will MCFC start their season and eventually fair throughout the campaign. Here's the SWOT, squads, fixtures etc.
Strength
The arrival of Spaniard Sergio Lobera, MCFC will be riding high on confidence and have shown that in their pre-season fixtures, in which they sealed three wins and a draw of four matches. The former FC Goa coach has also added some top players including the core from his former club.
Already a decent goalscoring side with 25 goals in 18 games last season, they are only set to improve even more under Lobera's attacking style of play. The Islanders have made a few key signings with the addition of Bartholomew Ogbeche, Cy Goddard, Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Farukh Choudhary and Mandar Rao Desai.
Weakness
Like most of the other teams, MCFC also could face an issue with team chemistry thanks to several signings made during the close season. So, they will need a little more time to work in tandem, but with experienced coach and players arriving they may be able to cope with it.
Mumbai City FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa
Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip
Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Farukh Choudhary,Vikram Pratap Singh
Best Players
Mandar Rao Desai
Bartholomew Ogbeche
Hugo Boumous
Arminder Singh
Mumbai City FC Fixtures till round 10 (Times in IST)
November 21: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM
November 25: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM
December 1: Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal - 7:30 PM
December 6: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC - 5:00 PM
December 9: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC - 7:30 PM
December 14: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM
December 20: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - 5:00 PM
January 2: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - 7:30 PM
January 5: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM
January 11: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC - 7:30 PM
Prediction
Arrival of an experienced coach like Lobera and the signings of some talents to go with the seasoned group, for sure makes Mumbai City FC one of the contenders this season. If not the winners, the Islanders are at least expected to make the play-offs in ISL 2020-21.