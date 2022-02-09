ISL 2021-22: 10 things to know about Chennaiyin vs Goa

Bengaluru, February 9: The stakes have never been higher for FC Goa in Indian Super League (ISL) this season.
As a team that has reached ISL play-offs six times in seven seasons, fans expect the Gaurs to consistently aim for top honours.
Their ongoing campaign, however, has hit the peaks of seasons past, with the club currently struggling to string together any kind of run to rise up the points table from their current ninth position.
With exactly three-fourths of their ISL campaign done and dusted, the Amche Gaurs now have exactly five games to try and turn their season around.
The final quarter of their season starts on Wednesday (February 9) when they take on Chennaiyin FC - coincidentally the same team that they last won against.
Despite the tough challenge at hand, FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira feels that his team can deliver well.
"I see a lot of positive faces among the players. The situation here (in the bio-bubble) has improved. We'll still be taking things match-by-match as I've said before," he said.
Ahead of the match at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, with FC Goa Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at 10 things which could decide the outcome
1. FC Goa are now winless in their last five matches. Incidentally, their most recent victory this season was also against Chennaiyin FC, on January 8.
2. FC Goa have conceded eight goals from outside the box this season, the joint-most among all clubs.
3. Chennaiyin FC have failed to keep a clean-sheet in each of their last ten meetings against FC Goa. The last time that happened was in the second leg of the ISL 2017-18 semifinal which the Marina Machans won en-route to their second league title.
4. Expect goals in the upcoming game. FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC, combined have not kept a clean-sheet for their last 11 matches.
5. With 14.6 shots attempted per game, FC Goa are at top position in this category while Chennaiyin FC attempt only 9.6 shots per match, the second lowest among all clubs this season.
6. Chennaiyin FC will heavily miss the services of Vladimir Koman as he has been ruled out due to an injury. Koman has attempted the most key passes (27) among all ISL players this season and could have been a real threat for the Gaurs.
7. FC Goa's Alberto Noguera is the most-fouled player in the league this season (49 times). At second place is Jorge Ortiz, who has been fouled 41 times.
8. Chennaiyin's Slavko Damjanovic would be one of the players to watch for in the upcoming fixture. The defender has successfully attempted 91 challenges so far, the second best among all ISL players this season.
9. If he makes an appearance, this will be Edu Bedia's 100th game for FC Goa. The midfield talisman has represented the Gaurs 84 times in the ISL, six times in the Super Cup, in five Durand Cup games and four AFC Champions League matches.
10. FC Goa players attempt an average of 118 ground challenges per game, the most among all clubs. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC's average of 102 ground challenges per game is the lowest this season.