ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC face Mumbai City FC challenge

Bengaluru FC, December 3: Champions Mumbai City FC will be high on confidence when they take on a beleaguered Bengaluru FC in Match 17 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season on Saturday (December 4).
The match to be held at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa is the second of the weekend double header and will kick off at 9.30pm IST with live telecast available on Star Sports Network.
Bengaluru, who come on the back of a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters at the same venue, will take on a Des Buckingham side that recorded a massive 5-1 win over ATK Mohun Bagan on Wednesday.
ISL FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE
"The morale in the camp is very good, because we've analysed the games we played so far and we see an improvement in certain aspects. But we still need to work on finishing the chances we get, which is what our next step is, as a team," said BFC coach Marco Pezzaiuoli in the pre-match virtual media intercation.
"We are playing Mumbai, which is very motivating for us as it is for every other team, because everyone wants to beat the champions of the league," Pezzaiuoli, added.
A win over the Islanders will take Pezzaiuoli's side above the opposition on the night, with Buckingham's squad having won twice and lost once -- to Hyderabad FC -- in their second outing.
ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC stun champions Mumbai City FC
The Blues are currently placed at seventh position on the table with four points from three games.
"Mumbai are a team with good players, they have wingers who press very high, create a lot of chances and make things difficult. We will have to be sharp in our duels and show more intensity in winning possession. "When they win the ball, we will have to work hard because Mumbai is a team that is fast in the transition as well," Pezzaiuoli added.
On the team news front, the Blues will continue to be without winger Leon Augustine, who has been ruled out with an ankle ligament injury that was sustained in the team's opener against Northeast United.
After defeating FC Goa 3-0 in their first game of ISL 2021-22 season, the defending champions Mumbai City FC stumbled in their second game of the campaign.
Going into the contest as the favourites, The Islanders suffered a 1-3 loss against Hyderabad FC before bouncing back to thrash ATKMB 5-1.
The wave of attacks against ATKMB was relentless and Mumbai City FC will hoping to unleash a similar one against BFC.
Mumbai City FC coach Des Buckingham has guarded his side though against complacency, saying each game is a different one.
Speaking about Buckingham, the club's trusted and versatile midfielder Raynier Fernandes said the team has fitted in well into the ideas of the 36-year old Englishman, who replaced Sergio Lobera ahead of the new season.
"It has been amazing. The pre-season went well with the new coach and his staff. He has plans for the team, which're helping us get better every single day. We're trying to do our best according to the plans, but it's just the start. The coach has been a great source of motivation.
He helps not just the youngsters but also the players who have been here for a while. It feels great to work with a coach like him," Raynier said.