ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic hails Chennaiyin FC for handling bio bubble challenge professionally

Bengaluru, December 21: As the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season continues to be played under a bio bubble, Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic was all praise for his players and support staff for the way they have handled the challenges.
Just like the last season, the ISL 2021-22 is being played without entry for spectators due to the strict guidelines and protocols in place in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Marina Machans have so far played six games, winning three and drawing two while losing just one and are currently perched fourth in the ISL 2021-22 points table.
"I think it's been almost three months in the bubble now. It's been very difficult and I'm very proud of the staff and players for how we've handled this," Bandovic said in the pre-match virtual press conference ahaed of the ISL tie against Kerala Blasters.
The experienced Montenegrin coach was candid while admitting the challenges faced by his team to adjust to the new normal.
"It's a positive atmosphere in the team and that's very difficult because for three months, we're in the room, going to train, going to games and coming back. We've gone out only once," he added.
With the cramped ISL scheduling seeing teams play matches every third day, CFC will have some time to regroup as after the Blasters tie, they get a break of seven days before they take on Bengaluru FC on December 30.
"We're planning something for the break and we'll see how we can be more happy and spend time in the good ways. When we play a game every 3-4 days, it's easier because we go game after game and the time goes too; with a whole week, it's difficult," Bandovic added.
Blasters are coming into the game after having stunned defending champions and current table toppers Mumbai City FC.
Though CFC has a better head-to-head record against the Kerala outfit (won 6, lost 3, drawn 7), Bandovic has guarded his team against complaceny, especially they beat the defending champions.
"The Kerala Blasters are a good team and have secured a good win a couple of days ago. We need to have a good balance in attacking and defending. You need to prepare yourself according to the opponents. Like other teams, they also have strong individuals that we need to take care of," he signed off.