ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Jamshedpur FC Strengths
Jamshepur FC have always been a good side in the history of the league but they have somehow failed to replicate their performance. Going into the new season, the Red Miners look like a team with a strong mix of players and a balanced one too on paper. They have experienced names in the defence in the likes of Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, and Narender Gahlot.
In the mid-field, the club has Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Pronay Halder, Boris Singh, and Alex Lima. They are all seasoned campaigners and make the midfield line-up solid for the Red Miners. As these players played alongside each other in the previous season too, they won't take long to gel up and put their best foot forward when the season kicks off.
In the forward line, coach Coyle has trusted lieutenants in Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.
The presence of all these players give Jamshedpur a great depth in all three departments and if they start the pre-season on a high then they'll be able to carry the momentum forward.
Weakness:
Despite having several good players in his ranks, Jamshedpur's coach will definitely miss a creative midfielder. Against tougher opponents, the team might face problems creating chances and that will be a concern.
Most of the midfielders in the Jamshedpur lineup are defensive and box-to-box players. The coach faces the challenge of whom to give this crucial responsibility in the squad.
The Red Miners' reliance over wingers might also be a problem but coach Coyle - who lifted CFC from dire straits during his stint with his astute tactical moves - might even do the same for Jamshedpur.
Jamshedpur FC Squad
Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav.
Defenders: Jitendra Singh, Laldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Boris Singh.
Midfielders: Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel.
Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.
JFC Fixtures till round 10
November 21: Sunday East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM
November 26: Friday FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM
December 2: Thursday Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC 7:30 PM
December 6: Monday Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan 7:30 PM
December 9: Thursday Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM
December 14: Tuesday Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM
December 20: Monday Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC 7:30 PM
December 26: Sunday Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC 7:30 PM
January 2: Sunday Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC 9:30 PM
January 6: Thursday Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC 7:30 PM
Prediction
Jamshedpur FC look like a good team on the paper and given coach Coyle's experience of breathing life in the players with his tactical nous, the Red Miners seem capable of making it to the playoffs stage.