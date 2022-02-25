ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: Time in IST, Telecast, Live Streaming info & Match Prediction

Goa, February 25: Kerala Blasters FC will know they cannot afford to drop points if they are to qualify for the semifinals, and when they take on Chennaiyin FC in a Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 clash, the men in yellow will have their task cut out.
Kerala, who lost to league leaders Hyderabad in their last outing, are in fifth place with 27 points from 17 games, while Mumbai City FC are fourth with 28 points after similar number of games.
The Islanders will take on FC Goa in the late kickoff on Saturday (February 26), meaning Kerala would want to keep them on their toes with a victory over Chennaiyin FC earlier in the day.
Hyderabad are already through to the semis, making it a fight for the remaining three spots. Jamshedpur FC have an advantage as they are seated second having 31 points, but with just two games in hand.
"We are creating chances we are working hard. But luck is an important factor for football and we have to deserve luck in the upcoming matches," Ivan Vukomanovic said on the eve of the game.
Alvaro Vazquez has been in top form and showed his class once again, in the second half against Hyderabad. However, Blasters may be without two stars as Nishu Kumar and Jeakson Singh are doubtful for Saturday (February 26).
Jorge Pereyra Diaz was not available for the last game as he was serving a one-match suspension, and the coach said they are still awaiting his verdict.
"We will see them in training today and take a decision. We will not take any risk and I don't like losing players at this stage of the season. So we will be careful."
For Chennaiyin, the season is over in terms of pushing for a semifinal spot, but the Sabir Pasha-coached side will play for pride.
Chennaiyin are in the middle of a win-less run that has seen them not win any of their last 6 games. The club have 2 draws and 4 losses in their last 6 games and they would want to get back to winning ways and finish the season on a high.
Their defensive issues have been found out in the last 6 games; the club have conceded at least 2 goals a game in 5 of their last 6 games.
"It's all about motivation as it's the end of the season and everybody is in a different mood. But every match is a competition and as professionals, we are putting a point to do better in the upcoming matches," said Pasha.
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Match Prediction
The last time the two sides met, Kerala Blasters thumped Chennaiyin 3-0. But Chennaiyin hold the head-to-head advantage with 6 wins in 17 meetings against KBFC, who have won 4 such matches and 7 times the match has ended in a draw. In the last five meetings, CFC has won twice, KBFC once and twice the matches have ended in a draw.
Recent form of 2 wins in last five for Kerala Blasters is much better than CFC's three defeats and 2 draws. So, all this points towards a KBFC win or a draw, but with much at stake for the men in yellow, we could see a team winning this match.
Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC Match Details
Kick off date and time: Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa
Live Channel: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD and Star Sports 3
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV
Source: ISL Media