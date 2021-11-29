ISL 2021-22: NEUFC vs CFC; Koman high on confidence

Bengaluru, November 29: Vladimir Koman began his life in the Indian Super League (ISL) by netting the all-important winner for Chennaiyin FC against Hyderabad FC in their opening game.
And as the Marina Machans get ready to take on NortheastUnited FC in their second match, the Ukrainian-born Hungarian wants to carry the momentum forward.
CFC takes on NEUFC in Match 12 of ISL 2021-22 season at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Monday (November 29).
The match kicks off at 7.30pm IST and will be shown live on Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels.
"I hope this first win gave confidence to the players. It's always nice scoring in the first game but especially if you score and your team win, then it's like double satisfaction," Koman said in the virtual pre-match press conference.
ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs CFC Preview: Chennaiyin FC eye second straight win
The 32-year-old, who has plied most of his trade in Europe was the sixth overseas signing that the two-time ISL champions made ahead of the new season.
And he made a very quick impression in the opening game, taking the man-of-the-match honours.
ISL feature: Vladimir Koman targets title with Chennaiyin FC
"Confidence has never been an issue for mein football as well as live. Of course, it's good to score in the opening game and if it helps the team it's even better. I hope to pass on this confidence to the team-mates," he added.
The highlight of Koman's club career is his seven-year spell with Serie A club Sampdoria and though he has mostly played in Europe, he is not new to Asia, having had stints with Iran's Sephan and the UAE's Hatta.
ISL FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE
And now, he ie relishing the new challenge in ISL as CFC gets ready to take on NEUFC.
The last encounter between the Marina Machans and The Highlanders, ended in a 3-3 draw with Lallianzuala Chhangte scoring an impressive brace.
ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions
The teams have played 14 games against each other in the league so far with CFC winning on three and NEUFC on six occasions.
No wonder CFC coach Bozidar Bandovic is aware about the challenges of the next game and does not want his team to take anything lightly.
ISL: HFC vs CFC, Highlights: Chennaiyin stand tall against Hyderabad to start off their campaign with a win
"For me there is no easy game. They (NorthEast United) did very well last season. You have to prepare yourself mentally and the players need to concentrate in full discipline in every game. Everything can be dangerous if you let them be dangerous. You make it easy the way you approach the game and how you play," Bandovic said.
🚨 Rafael Crivellaro update🚨— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) November 28, 2021
➡️https://t.co/NMgstpnOCr#AllInForChennaiyin
For the match against NEUFC, CFC will be without their experienced midfielder Rafael Crivellaro, who will be out of action for the next four weeks due to a muscle injury.
However, the head coach believes that every player in the side has an important role to play.
"Rafa (Rafael) is an important player. We need to help him to recover as fast as he can. As I said in my interviews before, my team don't depend on one player and I will keep saying the same thing. We need to keep working without him. Everybody's role is important and they know what they need to do for the team," the Montenegrin signed off.