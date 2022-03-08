ISL 2021-22 Semifinal Schedule: Qualified Teams, Date, Time Table, Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru, March 8: After 110 matches and 11 teams in the league phase, it's down to four teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 as all four teams will aim to become champions for the first time.
ISL League Shield winners Jamshedpur FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC, who have never been champions so far in ISL, will get a chance to etch their names on the trophy.
However, ATK FC (formerly Atletico de Kolkata) had been crowned champions three times in Seasons 1, 3 and 6 before their merger with Mohun Bagan in 2020.
While Jamshedpur and Hyderabad will be making their first-ever appearance in the knockout stages of ISL, ATK Mohun Bagan (once) and Kerala Blasters (twice) have come close to lifting the title three times, falling in the final hurdle.
Kerala Blasters, who pipped current champions Mumbai City FC to finish fourth, had reached the final in season 1 and season 3, losing on both occasions to Atletico de Kolkata.
ATK Mohun Bagan, who finished the season in third position on the points table, lost the final to Mumbai City FC in their first season after ATK FC and Mohun Bagan merged.
As for the ISL 2021-22 semifinals, the four teams will be involved in two-legged ties for a spot in the final. Table-toppers Jamshedpur FC will play Kerala Blasters in the first semifinal, while second-placed Hyderabad FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan in the second semifinal.
ISL 2021-22 Points Table
In their two meetings earlier this season, JFC has beaten KBFC 3-1 with the reverse fixture ending in a 1-1 draw. Overall, the pair has met 10 times and it is Jamshedpur who hold the advantage with 3 wins as opposed to Kerala's 1 win, while 6 matches have ended in a draw.
As for the second semifinal opponents, ATK Mohun Bagan has beaten Hyderabad FC 2-1 in the first fixture and the reverse fixture has ended in a 2-2 draw. In the head-to-head, ATKMB hold a slight edge with a 1-0 lead in their four meetings against HFC. Three matches have ended in a draw.
Now, let's take a look at the ISL 2021-22 semifinal schedule, dates, timings, telecast and live streaming information:
Semifinal 1 First Leg: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters - Friday (March 11) - 7:30 PM IST - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
Semifinal 2 First Leg: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Saturday (March 12) - 7:30 PM IST - Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
Semifinal 1 Second Leg: Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC - Tuesday (March 15) - 7:30 PM IST - Tilak Maidan Stadium
Semifinal 2 Second Leg: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - Wednesday (March 16) - 7:30 PM IST - Athletic Stadium, Bambolim
Final: Jamshedpur FC/Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC/ATK Mohun Bagan - Sunday (March 20) - 7:30 PM IST - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
Telecast and Live Streaming
Live Channel: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD and Star Sports 3
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JIO TV