ISL 2022-23, NorthEast United FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Strengths:
As they are going into the new season as a fresh and fairly young squad, the team will be aiming to feed off of the positivity around. Just six players in the NEUFC squad are above the age of 30 with four of them being foreign signings. The onus will be on these experienced senior overseas stars to do well on the pitch and guide the team through.
The entire team has a good balance in terms of numbers across the defensive and attacking areas and their Israeli coach has a good variety of Indian and foreign players to choose from in attack.
With all of Balbul's foreign signings being newcomers in the tournament, it will be interesting to see how the Israeli will incorporate them into his team along with his Indian players.
Experts claim Balbul is known for his sides being organised and if he can get them playing as a cohesive unit, NEUFC could be difficult to beat.
Weakness:
The Highlanders' defence will largely rely on Indian players for there is just one foreign defender in their ranks in the shape of Michael Jakobsen. Although the biggest challenge for the side will be the presence of a lot of inexperienced players.
The pressure expectations in the early stage of the tournament tend to impact teams' performance and it could be a case with NEUFC.
Players to watch out for
NEUFC have roped in some quality young players in Jithin MS and Emil Benny. The team management has also managed to retain a few key players such as Gurjinder Singh, Imran Khan, Danmawia, and Chhara.
Arindam Bhattacharja is a massive signing in terms of experience the senior goalkeeper will look to keep the defence strong.
Gaurav Bora has been on the circuit for some time now as well.
It's the foreign signings of NorthEast United FC that look very exciting. Matt Derbyshire, Jon Gaztañaga, Romain Philippoteaux in particular.
Foreign players: Aaron Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Jon Gaztanaga, Romain Philippoteaux, Matt Derbyshire, Sylvester Igboun.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharja, Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka
Defenders: Gaurav Bora, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Michael Jakobsen, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Provat Lakra
Midfielders: Alfred Lalroutsang, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Gani Nigam, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Jon Gaztanaga, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh
Forwards: Dipu Mirdha, Emil Benny, Jithin M.S, Laldanmawia Ralte, Manvir Singh, Matt Derbyshire, Parthib Gogoi, Rochharzela
Head Coach: Marco Balbul
Fixtures
|Date
|Versus
|Venue
|Kick Off Time
|October 8
|Bengaluru FC
|Bengaluru
|7:30 PM IST
|October 13
|Hyderabad FC
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM IST
|October 20
|Emami East Bengal
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM IST
|October 30
|Jamshedpur FC
|Jamshedpur
|7:30 PM IST
|November 5
|Kerala Blasters FC
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM IST
|November 10
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|November 25
|Mumbai City FC
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM IST
|December 2
|Odisha FC
|Bhubaneswar
|7:30 PM IST
|December 10
|Chennaiyin FC
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM IST
|December 17
|FC Goa
|Goa
|7:30 PM IST
|December 24
|ATK Mohun Bagan
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM IST
|December 29
|Hyderabad FC
|Hyderabad
|7:30 PM IST
|January 6
|Bengaluru FC
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM IST
|January 15
|FC Goa
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM IST
|January 19
|Mumbai City FC
|Mumbai
|7:30 PM IST
|January 29
|Kerala Blasters FC
|Kochi
|7:30 PM IST
|February 4
|Jamshedpur FC
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM IST
|February 8
|Emami East Bengal
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM IST
|February 17
|Odisha FC
|Guwahati
|7:30 PM IST
|February 24
|Chennaiyin FC
|Chennai
|7:30 PM IST