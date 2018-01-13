ISL: Bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos host leaders Bengaluru FC

New Delhi, January 13: Delhi Dynamos, on the brink of being eliminated from the competition, face an uphill task of overcoming table toppers Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League on Sunday (January 14).
The home side desperately needs a win if they have to keep any hopes for survival as the ISL enters into business end of competition. So not surprisingly their coach Miguel Angel Portugal has declared that his team will treat the match as "a final."
When asked about how he'll approach Sunday's game, Portugal told reporters, "For us now this match is like a final."
The fortunes of these two teams couldn't have been different at this stage of the Indian Super League. Delhi Dynamos are struggling to find any form and are currently languishing at the base of the points table. Portugal's side has just managed to get four points from nine games so far. Their last outing at home ended in 1-3 loss to Kerala Blasters FC.
AR: We have to be aware because you can see that at the halfway stage we have lost games. The second half of the League begins tomorrow and we have to be balanced. #DELBEN— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 13, 2018
Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are leading the league standings, and Albert Roca side would try everything possible to take advantage of the out-of-form Dynamos to increase their lead at the top.
Talking about the last game Portugal said, "We deserved more from the game. We played good. We had 70% of the ball possession. Kerala took their chances and the game ended 3-1." The Spanish coach also backed his players despite his team's lack of form "Well, for the next I have almost the same team. I think my players have executed the plans well.
The visitors come in the game with two back-to-back wins over ATK and Kerala and will be full of confidence when they go out on the field. But at the same time, their coach Albert Roca doesn't want to take anything lightly. Talking about the opponents he said, "I have a lot of respect for their coach Portugal. They have been playing good football but they have been unlucky at the same time. We'll have to wary of their threats."
Bengaluru FC have been exceptional so far in their debut ISL season. Having players like Sunil Chettri in top form has also been really helpful, and coach Roca was full of praise for this team at the press conference. "We have some of the best players in the country. We have the captain of the national team but you still have to make a team out of it. So we have to keep learning and improving especially tomorrow to get the right result," he said.
Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru FC
Indian Super League
Live on Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
At 5.30 pm
Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters
Indian Super League
Live on Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
At 8 pm
Source: ISL Media