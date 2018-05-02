ISL: Delhi Dynamos part ways with coach Miguel Angel Portugal; search on for new boss

New Delhi, May 2: Delhi Dynamos has released its head coach Miguel Angel Portugal of Spain following the team's disappointing outing in the 2017-18 Indian Super League. Dynamos issued a statement to announce that the club has parted ways with Portugal by mutual consent.
Despite a slow start to the ISL Season 4, Portugal rallied back his troops after the turn of the year as the Lions went unbeaten in eight out of the 11 matches played in 2018.
Under the Spaniard, Dynamos were the fourth highest scorers in the tournament. But both the club and Portugal agreed that the results overall were not up to the mark this season. Portugal will join the Granada coaching staff in Spain.
The club finished eighth in the league standings and were beaten in the qualifying rounds of the inaugural Super Cup and it was in the best interest of the two parties to go their separate ways.
"I had a very memorable time here in Delhi Dynamos and in the ISL. The club showed great belief in my abilities this season and even though we didn't win the trophy, the fans were happy with the way we played football and that makes me happy," Portugal said in his parting statement.
Dynamos director Rohan Sharma defended the decision to part ways with Portugal. "1.) MAPs principles/Tactics will remain at the club. System doesn't change I've already said 2.) Loss in super Cup was a big deal. Especially after recent form 3.) Obviously since we weren't going to resign and Granada we agreed to terminate," he said in a tweet.
Next time @ me don’t subtweet.— Rohan Sharma (@MrRohanSharma) May 2, 2018
1.) MAPs principles/Tactics will remain at the club. System doesn’t change I’ve already said
2.) Loss in super Cup was a big deal. Especially after recent form
3.) Obviously since we weren’t going to resign and Granada we agreed to terminate https://t.co/WJ7ZceR7fo
"To give some context: MAPs contract was until May. He had received an offer from Granada and we mutually terminated. We weren't planning on renewing his contract. I'm also tired of the coaching merry-go-around. But it's important we find a coach who's the right fit for the club," Sharma added.
To give some context: MAPs contract was until May. He had received an offer from Granada and we mutually terminated. We weren’t planning on renewing his contract— Rohan Sharma (@MrRohanSharma) May 2, 2018
I’m also tired of the coaching merry-go-around. But it’s important we find a coach who’s the right fit for the club https://t.co/eYujE0bZ9l
A club statement added that Dynamos have started their search for a new coach. "Portugal leaves the club in good terms and we would like to wish him luck for his future endeavours," the statement said. "The club meanwhile would like to assure its supporters that they have started their search for a new head coach."
Fake news. Coach Portugal had A LOT of input with our draft picks. I had even mentioned in the past how much notes he had taken on Indian players and picked the foreigners as well. https://t.co/UoPhozt44h— Rohan Sharma (@MrRohanSharma) May 2, 2018
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.