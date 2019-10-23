ISL feature: Aniket Jadhav lives the dream

Opening up
Opening up on why he chose Jamshedpur FC, Aniket said,
"When I was young, I used to follow the likes of Subrata Paul and Steven Dias (assistant coach at Jamshedpur FC). I actually used to be a ball-boy for the ISL during the first two seasons in the games at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune. I spoke to five-six senior players before signing for Jamshedpur and all spoke highly of the facilities and the team culture here."
Blackburn stint
Aniket spent a good three months training at English club Blackburn Rovers during the close season.
He gained invaluable experience, which he plans on putting to use in the upcoming season.
Exposure trip
"It was a good exposure trip for me. I learnt a lot as a professional football player. There was so much knowledge to soak in from the coaches and the players at Blackburn Rovers.
"Surely, I would be able to put my learnings to use in this ISL," said Aniket, who was snapped up by Jamshedpur FC the previous season before being loaned out to Arrows once again.
Baying for more
Aniket surely knew that the road to become the first name on the team sheet ahead of the likes of seasoned campaigner CK Vineeth and India international Farukh Choudhary is tough, he surely has worked his way up.
Now, after an hour of the taste of the thrill that ISL provides, he will be baying for more.