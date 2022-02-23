ISL feature: Pereira wants FC Goa to sign off on a high

Bengaluru, February 23: A dismal Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 campaign has seen FC Goa garner only 18 points thus far with only four wins to their name.
The Gaurs play-off hopes received a further jolt following their 2-3 loss to Hyderabad FC in their most-recent ISL outing.
Despite a below-par season coach Derrick Pereira, feels that they are a much better side than what the points table reflects and he hopes the Gaurs finish off the season on a good note.
"I believe that we can perform. I keep saying this - we are a much better side than what the table shows. But somehow luck, decisions by people on the pitch and even our decisions have not gone our way," Perreira told FC Goa Media after the loss to Hyderabad FC at Bambolim Athletic Stadium.
"We always go with an intent to do well in the match and somehow we end up either losing or drawing the match. I'm not complaining - yes, we could still do better."
Hyderabad FC took the lead through Bartholomew Ogbeche in the 25th minute, but the Gaurs fought back hard and got their equaliser through Jorge Ortiz, within ten minutes.
Later, despite trailing 1-3 at one stage, the Men in Orange showed real grit and eventually Devendra Murgaokar found the back of the net to make the last 20 odd minutes of the contest a thrilling one.
"The efforts put in by the players are the biggest positives from the match," Derrick Pereira dwelled further.
"It was a much better performance than in the previous game. The players played as a unit. We had our chances, but we couldn't convert them.
"We've two more games now, and we want to end them well," he went on.
One has to speak about Ortiz when FC Goa is the subject of discussion. The Spaniard who arrived in the summer of 2020 wrapped up his maiden ISL campaign with six goals and an assist in 21 matches. This time around, he has done even better, registering eight goals and five assists in just 14 games so far.
Pereira clarified that the 29-year-old's future at the club, among other things, will be discussed only after their ISL 2021-22 campaign ends.
"We will be discussing our future once we finish this league and then only we'll decide what to do. The management will work on it," the 59-year-old signed off.
The Amche Gaurs will return to action on Saturday (February 26) when they take on play-off hopefuls Mumbai City at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
For the records, FC Goa were the first Indian club to make it to the group stage of Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League by virtue of being the group toppers in ISL a couple of season ago.
Though the Gaurs could not advance past the group stage in the premier continental championship in Asia, their gritty performance against some of the best teams in the AFC region won them all-round plaudits.
This season the Amche Gaurs had started well by clinching the season-opening Durand Cup, but their ISL campaign has been hit by numerous roadblocks.