ISL feature: Top-four finish is tough now, admits FC Goa coach Derrick Pereira

Bengaluru, January 28: As FC Goa return to Indian Super League (ISL) action with a match against Jamshedpur FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, on Friday (January 28) night, Gaurs coach Derrick Pereira was candid while admitting that a top-finish and a play-off berth will be difficult now.
This being the Gaurs' 14th match of the ISL 2021-22 season, they have a total of seven more games to make a difference in what has been an underwhelming season to say the least.
With three wins, five draws and five losses, the team from Goa are currently at the ninth place on the ISL points table with 14 points.
"A top-four finish is tough now, but we'll now take things one match at a time. We'll keep working hard and giving our best. We're a team that shouldn't be at the position where we're in right now," Pereira told FC Goa Media ahead of the Jamshedpur clash.
Pereira was in awe of the opposition whom the Gaurs have to play on Friday.
"Jamshedpur FC are a good team overall. They had some very good games as well and have a good style of play.
"On a good day, they look very strong but we need to go in with a mentality of performing to the best of our abilities. We would be looking for loopholes and would try to get a win in tomorrow's match."
The shrewd taskmaster also revealed that Glan Martins has been ruled out ahead of the Jamshedpur clash, with an injury.
"Glan Martins will not be available for selection in tomorrow's game," the gaffer said. "We're still working his case with the medical team, so that he can be back with the team as soon as possible."
The Gaurs are currently languishing at ninth in the ISL points table. However, the intense competition in the league makes it possible for Pereira and his boys to still make it to the play-offs, provided they get some wins in the upcoming matches.
As things stand, they are only four points below the play-off spots and only six points separate them from the table-toppers.
Goa's opponents Jamshedpur, have impressed so far in the ongoing league season. With five wins, four draws and two defeats, JFC are currently in third place with 19 points.
A win will help the Gaurs to climb to eighth place. A draw or a loss, on the other hand, will seriously dent their hopes of qualifying for the play-offs for the fifth successive season.
On the other hand, Jamshedpur last played a game on January 11, after which they had been unable to train or feature in matches till recently, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. This lack of practice could trouble Jamshedpur when they take to the pitch on Friday evening.
The Gaurs, on the otherhand, are on a three-game winless sequence. The unavailability of key players and certain results not going their way have put the Gaurs in a spot of bother - but if they manage to take home the three points against Jamshedpur will make the rest of the league interesting once again.
The Gaurs will be still hoping to draw inspiration from their performance two seasons back when they finished as group toppers in ISL, by virtue of which they became the first Indian club to make it to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League. Game on! Bring it on!