ISL: Jamshedpur, a step away from entering top-four, face third-placed FC Pune City

Pune, January 23: FC Pune City have been consistent with their attacking show in the fourth edition of Indian Super League and are now on the edge of moving to the top of the table, should they manage to to get past the defence of Jamshedpur FC at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune, on Wednesday (January 24).
FC Pune City have 19 points from 11 matches and are placed third at the moment. However a favourable result at home can help them jump two places, above Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC. That would be good return for a team with so much of attacking talent at its disposal and coach Ranko Popovic, who will be seen back at the touchline after the four-match suspension, feels they deserve their place among the best.
See you soon at the fortress, @JamshedpurFC 😀#PUNJAM #BleedOrange #RakhtKesari @arjunk26 pic.twitter.com/7ci3XZ1rNW— FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) January 23, 2018
Ironically, it were the defeats against Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC at home that held them back, although Popovic has no doubts that they were the better side in both games.
"We have played some good games here. If we consider only the result, then its different," Popovic said during the pre-match media interaction when it was put to him that Pune City have lost three times at home.
"We've played nice, good and organised football. Until the red card, we were the better team (against Bengaluru FC); they didn't have a shot on goal. Chennai shot once in the first half from outside the box and won 1-0," added the Serbian coach.
Jamshedpur FC coach Steve Coppell admits that their Wednesday's opponent is among the most feared, particularly star striker Marcelinho, who walked away with the Golden Boot award last season and now already has six goals and five assists from nine outings.
"They have some strong players from the attacking sense, some good players. We cannot hide that fact. We have to do our best to deal with that and at the same time make them do some work going the other way," said Coppell.
Coppell took Kerala Blasters to the final last season and only lost on penalties against ATK. With Jamshedpur, who are making their debut, he has still not made it to the top four but the coach remains pleased with the team's progress.
"Absolutely delighted that we are on Pune City's coat-tails," said Coppell, pointing out that they are just three points behind their Wednesday rivals after 11 matches.
Jamshedpur are placed fifth with 16 points from 11 matches and can move to the top four group of the table with a victory here.
The competition for play-off spots has been tough, but Coppell feels, "It's open for a lot of teams to make the top four and we are one of the pack, looking up enviously."
FC Pune City vs Jamshedpur FC
Indian Super League
Live from Pune
At 8 pm (Wednesday, January 24)
On Star Sports 2 and Hotstar
