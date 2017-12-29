ISL: John Riise wishes to be back in India as coach

New Delhi, Dec 29: Chennaiyin FC recorded their fifth win of the season at Jamshedpur on Thursday (December 28), creating a four-point clear lead on the Points Table in current Indian Super League (ISL).
With 16 points, Chennaiyin have earned bragging rights to usher the Year 2018 as the sole leader on the board.
While the southern club will undertake a long 13-hour journey back home, far away in US, the former Liverpool star from Norway John Arne Riise has joined in the celebration of Chennayin's success.
"Well done mate!! Calm penalty," Riise congratulated Jeje through Twitter for his 41st minute match-winning goal, admiring the Mizo snipper's penalty conversion.
Well done mate!! Calm penalty 🔝⚽️— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) December 28, 2017
John Riise, who was part of the Chennayin FC set up last ISL, claimed he has been watching every game of his former club and expressed his desire to return to India soon in a 'coaching' role.
I follow every game of course. Will be there soon as coach I hope 🔝⚽️ https://t.co/qc9EeIhCwi— John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) December 28, 2017
"I follow every game of course. Will be there soon as coach I hope," Riise said on social media.
Woot woot! Riise has been watching it all 💙😉 Come to Chennai for a game, big man.— Chennaiyin FC Fans (@Supermachans) December 28, 2017
Meanwhile, Jeje with 17 goals in ISL, has now equalled the record of Stiven Mendoza as the all-time highest scorer for Chennaiyin FC.