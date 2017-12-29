Football

ISL: John Riise wishes to be back in India as coach

Posted By: Staff
ISL: John Riise wishes to be back in India as coach
John Arne Riise

New Delhi, Dec 29: Chennaiyin FC recorded their fifth win of the season at Jamshedpur on Thursday (December 28), creating a four-point clear lead on the Points Table in current Indian Super League (ISL).

With 16 points, Chennaiyin have earned bragging rights to usher the Year 2018 as the sole leader on the board.

While the southern club will undertake a long 13-hour journey back home, far away in US, the former Liverpool star from Norway John Arne Riise has joined in the celebration of Chennayin's success.

"Well done mate!! Calm penalty," Riise congratulated Jeje through Twitter for his 41st minute match-winning goal, admiring the Mizo snipper's penalty conversion.

John Riise, who was part of the Chennayin FC set up last ISL, claimed he has been watching every game of his former club and expressed his desire to return to India soon in a 'coaching' role.

"I follow every game of course. Will be there soon as coach I hope," Riise said on social media.

Meanwhile, Jeje with 17 goals in ISL, has now equalled the record of Stiven Mendoza as the all-time highest scorer for Chennaiyin FC.

Related Articles

Story first published: Friday, December 29, 2017, 18:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 29, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS