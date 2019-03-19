ISL: Jorge Costa to coach Mumbai City FC next season too

Counter-attacking brand of football
As of now, he will nurture and helm the side for one more season, with an eye firmly on the finals of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) and eventually the title.
In his first season at MCFC, Costa brought to the fore a strong and effective counter-attacking brand of football.
Impressive run
It helped the club achieve some stunning milestones during their impressive run, including a club-record 9 game unbeaten stint.
Literally from the bottom of the table, they rose to the Number Two position before making it to the semi-finals for only the second time in the club’s history. In the knockout clash, they shared victories with FC Goa but lost out on a place in the title-clash on goal difference.
Proud of the season we’ve had: Costa
The 46-year old was delighted to work with the club, saying that ‘he didn’t have to think twice’ before putting pen to paper on an extension.
"Since my first day at this club, I've had a great experience with the management and all the staff. The organization here at Mumbai City FC is thoroughly professional and has done everything to make my job easier and make me feel at home. We are not satisfied with stopping at the semifinals, but are proud of the season we've had," Costa said.
‘Fans a huge part of us’
"Our fans have been a huge part of what we are as a club and they have been immense this season. I'm very happy that I can be in Mumbai next season, continue our good work and give our fans some great memories at the Arena," he added.
Costa, who won the UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League for FC Porto and made 50 appearances for the Portuguese National Team as a player, started off his managerial career at SC Braga before moving to other Portuguese clubs.
Costa later also guided CFR Cluj to the Romanian Liga I title in 2011-12 and had coaching stints in Cyprus, Gabon and France before making his way to Mumbai.