ISL: Mumbai City fall to Jamshedpur might

Mumbai, October 2: Mumbai City FC got their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign off to a disappointing start with a 0-2 loss to Jamshedpur FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Tuesday (October 2).
It was Jamshedpur’s foreign recruits that came to their aid with Mario Arques (28th minute) and Pablo Morgado (90th minute) scoring the goals while the likes of Carlos Calvo and Sergio Cidoncha helped run the show for the visitors.
Coming into their opening game, the Mumbai head coach Jorge Costa oozed confidence in the side’s ability to churn out three points at any cost. But a few moments into the tie, all of that confidence evaporated in the October heat as Jamshedpur wasted no time in taking control of the game from the first whistle.
With Arques playing through the middle with Calvo and Jerry Mawihmingthanga on either wings, the visitors tested the Mumbai back line with incessant waves of attack. Mawihmingthanga was impressive in particular as he challenged Subhasish Bose, the Mumbai left-back, for every inch of space and even while the home side tried to double team the youngster, the 21-year-old would come on top with his quick feet and ball control coming to his aid.
It was no surprise that it was Mawihmingthanga who produced some brilliance for Jamshedpur’s first real opportunity to knock the gas out of the Mumbai outfit. The Mizo’s cross saw Arques fail in an audacious overhead kick in front of the Mumbai goal, while Sergio Cidoncha’s effort was blocked by Lucian Goian.
Minutes later, they came again. This time with Cidoncha doing all the hard work. The Spaniard ran past his marker, hoodwinked Goian to set it up on a platter for Sumit Passi. But the the Indian striker failed to read the move allowing the Mumbai shot-stopper Amrinder Singh to gather the ball without much fuss.
However, Jamshedpur was the only side to test the opposition in the first half. Mumbai had their share of opportunities with Sanju Pradhan and Paulo Machado trying to force the issue. Pradhan, in fact, showed his creative side with a pass from the outside of his right foot, but to his misfortune, Bipin Singh failed to ready the pass, allowing Subhasish Roy Chowdhury in the Jamshedpur goal to gather the ball.
That however, was the only time the Mumbai faithful saw their attackers test Jamshedpur in the opening half as the visitors went on to take the lead minutes later. It all began with Arques over-hitting a pass that fell kindly to Clavo on the far side. The Spaniard took his time to whip in the cross from the left for Arques to connect from a height angle to give his side the lead.
Post the break, Mumbai seemed more determine to find the back of the net. And it was no surprise that they tested and even got past the Jamshedpur goalkeeper twice. But unfortunately, it wasn’t to be as the linesman flagged the move for offside on both occasions.
With the game all but decided, Jamshedpur then put the result beyond any doubt with Morgado looping a Cidoncha pass over Amrinder to bring up his first goal of the campaign.