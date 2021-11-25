ISL ties up with OneFootball to expand global reach

Bengaluru, November 25: Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the operational wing of the Indina Super League (ISL) announced a worldwide partnership with German football media company OneFootball to broadcast India's premier football league to over 200 countries across the globe.
According to an ISL media release, starting season 2021-22, fans will be able to catch the action of India's premier football league with live matches and highlights being made available, free-to-air, on the OneFootball platform, accessed by upwards of 100 million monthly active users internationally.
The partnership further increases ISL's growing global appeal especially amongst millennials.
All live and on-demand match action will be available on smartphone and tablet via the OneFootball App (iOS/Android, incl. Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast) as well as on desktop via the OneFootball Website.
"We're pleased to partner with OneFootball bringing another power-packed season of Hero ISL to fans worldwide. Hero Indian Super League has consistently engaged with the young audience, creating an intrigued base of fans across the globe," ISL spokesman said.
"Through our partnership with OneFootball, ISL will be able to continue its endeavour to appeal to the youth and globalise Indian football."
Nikolaus von Doetinchem, VP OTT & Media Rights OneFootball shared his views, "The Hero Indian Super League is a young and rapidly growing competition. OneFootball will be the place for Indian football fans around the world to watch their teams from back home and for a larger international audience to discover ISL for the first time. At OneFootball we are committed to bringing fans closer to the action than ever before and with the ISL we have another amazing competition for football fans to experience."
OneFootball reaches more than 100 million football fans worldwide every month, making it the most popular football media platform for the new generation of football fans.
It is the only app with a fully personalised home stream for non-stop news of your favourite club and the only company to offer individual live football matches on a free-to-air and pay-per-view basis on the app.
In line with the motto "Football is more than 90 minutes", OneFootball operates a 24-hour newsroom to provide fans around the world with the most comprehensive content offering around the clock: from stats and live results from more than 200 leagues and competitions worldwide to breaking news, highlight clips, transfer rumours and live streaming.
Added to this is the native integration of original content from over 300 independent content creators, clubs, associations, players and broadcasters from the OneFootball network, making over 100,000 more content elements available each month.
OneFootball is available in 12 languages and is the highest rated sports app in the world based on millions of App Store and Google Play reviews. Founded twelve years ago, the company is headquartered in Berlin and has offices in London, New York, Mexico City, Singapore, Cairo, Istanbul and Rio de Janeiro.
In December 2020, OneFootball acquired digital media company Dugout. As part of the acquisition, European clubs Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus, Liverpool , Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Olympique Marseille became shareholders in OneFootball.
In March 2021, the German Football Association, Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur joined as three additional shareholders.