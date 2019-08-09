ISL to feature in EA Sports FIFA 20?

Bengaluru, August 9: The Indian Super League (ISL) is likely to be included in EA Sports' latest edition of the FIFA gaming franchise, FIFA 20.
According to reports in khelnow website, it is a great news for Indian football fans, as they can now play with their favourite ISL sides in the upcoming EA Sports FIFA 20 mobile version.
The website further adds that the league will be introduced initially in the FIFA 20 mobile version and later, depending on its success, it will be introduced in the game's editions for desktops and also on all other platforms, including Xbox and Sony PlayStation.
"It's a proud moment for Indian football as an Indian league is being recognised by the biggest sports gaming series and it'll help the ISL to reach out to a wider audience," a source close to the developments was quoted as saying in the website.
It may be recalled that in 2012, the Indian national football team was added to the FIFA roster by EA in their FIFA 13 edition.
Since then, the game has been on the rise in the country and the ISL has also played a major role in increasing its popularity, since its inuagural edition in 2014.
