ISL transfer news: Kerala Blasters sign Rahul from Indian Arrows

Bengaluru, March 19: Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters have signed Rahul KP from I League outfit Indian Arrows on a one-year deal.
Rahul was part of the India's squad in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup held at home in October, 2017.
The 19-year-old forward becomes the fifth former India U-17 player to be roped in by Blasters after Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Nongdamba Naorem and Jeakson Singh.
The Arrows' winger turns 19 today! Happy birthday Rahul KP!
Rahul, who hails from Thrissur, almost scored in the FIFA U-17 World Cup match against Colombia, in New Delhi.
He was part of the Arrows squad, that stunned Blasters 2-0, to qualify for the main round of the Super Cup last week.
Under the tutelage of Luis Norton de Matos, Rahul had impressed at Arrows, for whom he scored two goals in 17 appearances last season.