ISL transfer news: Kerala Blasters sign Rahul from Indian Arrows

By
Rahul KP
Rahul KP was part of the India's squad in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup held at home in 2017.

Bengaluru, March 19: Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters have signed Rahul KP from I League outfit Indian Arrows on a one-year deal.

Rahul was part of the India's squad in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup held at home in October, 2017.

The 19-year-old forward becomes the fifth former India U-17 player to be roped in by Blasters after Dheeraj Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Nongdamba Naorem and Jeakson Singh.

Rahul, who hails from Thrissur, almost scored in the FIFA U-17 World Cup match against Colombia, in New Delhi.

He was part of the Arrows squad, that stunned Blasters 2-0, to qualify for the main round of the Super Cup last week.

Under the tutelage of Luis Norton de Matos, Rahul had impressed at Arrows, for whom he scored two goals in 17 appearances last season.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 12:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019
    Read in Malayalam: ലോകകപ്പില്‍ ബൂട്ടുകെട്ടിയ മലയാളി താരം കെപി രാഹുല്‍ കേരള ബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്‌സില്‍

