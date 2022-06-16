ISL Transfer Watch: Chennaiyin FC sign Mohammed Rafique from from SC East Bengal

Bengaluru, June 16: Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC (CFC) have signed Mohammed Rafique from SC East Bengal on a two-year deal ahead of the upcoming season.
The 31-year-old midfielder, who had made headlines after scoring the breathtaking winning goal in stoppage time that handed the erstwhile Atletico de Kolkata (ATK) franchise the ISL title in the inaugural edition, will be a valuable addition to the CFC midfield.
A versatile footballer, Rafique has played in nine positions in his decade-long professional career with 153 matches under his belt. He will provide flexibility as well as multiple options for CFC in team composition.
The Kolkata-born footballer has also represented the national side on 12 occasions, including two friendlies, and has one goal and an assist to his name.
With the Blue Tigers, Rafique won the 2018 Intercontinental Cup and a Tri-Nation series in 2017.
"I'm really happy to join Chennaiyin FC family. It's one of the best teams, two times champions. I'll try my best to help the team," Rafique was quoted as saying by CFC Media after joining the Marina Machans.
Besides ATK, he has also featured for three other clubs in the ISL-the latest being SC East Bengal for whom he had played in 31 matches in the last two seasons.
In the 2021-22 ISL season, he appeared 16 times for the Red and Gold Brigade, providing one assist and spending 1075 minutes on the pitch.
Rafique has also played four I League seasons as an SC East Bengal player taking part in the AFC Cup and Federation Cup.
The India international was also part of Mumbai City FC's set-up for two seasons from 2018-19. He made 17 league appearances and also featured in one Super Cup game for the Islanders.
During a one-year loan spell at Kerala Blasters FC in 2016, he played a crucial role in the club's runners-up finish.
Rafique made his professional debut for United SC in 2012 and played two I-League seasons for them, making 38 appearances, which included three goals before he joined East Bengal. He was later sent on loan to ATK in the first season of the ISL.
He has played 65 ISL matches, scoring one goal and one assist since.Welcoming Rafique into the club,
Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani welcomed Rafique on board, "We're very excited to see Mohammed Rafique in Chennaiyin blue. Across his illustrious career he has proudly represented the national team and scored the winning goal in the 2014 ISL final for ATK. We're also aware of the versatility he brings to the side and his experience will be invaluable for the younger boys in the squad."
In the 2020-21 ISL season, the Yellow Brigade finished a poor eighth and failed to make it to the play-offs.
CFC had started the ISL 2021-22 season under Bozidar Bandovic before the well-travelled Montenegrin coach and the club decided to part ways midway through the campaign following a string of poor results.
Ex-India international Sabir Pasha then took over the Yellow Brigade on an interim basis.
ISL: Chennayin FC name Thomas Brdaric as new coach
For the new season, the Marina Machans have roped in Thomas Brdaric as the head coach of the club.
In his most recent spell, the German coach led KF Vllaznia to the Albanian Cup for two successive seasons (2020-21 and 2021-22).