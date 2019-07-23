Football
ISL Transfer Watch: Former Socceroos midfielder Dario Vidosic signs up for ATK

By
Dario Vidosic
Dario Vidosic is a welcome addition to the ATK squad

Bengaluru, July 23; Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have signed Croatia-born Australian Dario Vidosic from A League club Melbourne City.

An attacking midfielder, who also doubles up as a winger, Vidosic has donned the Socceroos jersey 23 times in his international career.

"I'm happy to have signed for ATK. This'll be exciting and new experience for me. I'm hoping that I can help ATK lift the ISL title again," Vidosic told the club website after inking the deal.

The 32-year-old began his career in the A League, signing a two-year contract with Queensland Roar for the 2006-07 season. After that he had a successful stint with German club 1 FC Nurnberg in the Bundesliga.

Vidosic then joined Wellington Phoenix for a couple of months before moving to Melbourne City.

In 2006, Vidosic was selected in the Australian Under-20 squad and competed in the 2006 Asian Football Confederation Youth Championships in India. He then played for the U-23 national team in an Olympic qualifier in Adelaide next year, scoring the 11th goal in Australia's 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei.

In 2009, Vidosic made his debut for the Australian senior team in their last FIFA World Cup qualifier against Japan.

ATK coach Antonio Lopez Habas welcomed Vidosic on board, "Dario (Vidosic) is an experienced campaigner and a wonderful addition to the team. I'm looking forward to working with him and create a strong attacking midfield that will support the strikers ably."

Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
