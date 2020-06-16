Football
ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Leander D’Cunha

By
Leander D’Cunha
Leander D’Cunha has signed a first team contract with the club till 2023. Image: FC Goa Media

Bengaluru, June 16: Right back Leander D'Cunha, who was leading the FC Goa Developmental Team has earned a promotion up to the senior team, signing a contract with the Gaurs till 2023.

After making his way up the ranks at youth level, Leander becomes the seventh player to be promoted from the Developmental Team and into the first team in the last three years.

Leander will join the squad for the pre-season when preparation begins for the new campaign.

"This is a great feeling," Leander told the club website after signing the deal.

"When I was told that I would be making it to the senior team, it felt like a dream come true.

"I've been working hard in the Developmental Team for the past three years and I'm really looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead for me."

FC Goa Director of Football Ravi Puskur was equally pleased at the development, "Leander was spotted when he was playing for the Goa Santosh Trophy team back in 2017 and he's been on our books ever since.

"During this time, Leander's shown an incredible amount of desire for self-improvement and has never shied away from doing the hard yards. He's proven himself to be a versatile, selfless player who we're sure will be an asset to the First Team. We're delighted that he's decided to extend his contract with us and will form a part of our long term plans."

The 22-year-old emerged as one of the most important players for the FC Goa Developmental Team over the past few seasons, eventually taking over the captaincy of the side last season.

The Cuncolim native started his footballing career at the SESA Football Academy and joined Churchill Brothers before being signed by FC Goa three years ago.

Working his way up the ranks, Leander has proven instrumental in the Developmental Team, lifting the Goa Professional League in 2018-19 before leading the side to triumph in the Police Cup trophy at the beginning of the 2019-20 Season.

Leander follows in the footsteps of players like Mohammad Nawaz, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Liston Colaco, Kingslee Fernandes and Shubham Dhas - all of whom earned promotions to the first team through the FC Goa youth structure.

FC Goa, had topped the Indian Super League (ISL) group stage last season, by virtue of which they became the first Indian club to qualify for the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

FC Goa create history

ISL: FC Goa appoint Juan Ferrando as head coach

Recently, the Gaurs appointed Juan Ferrando as the head coach for new season. The Spaniard assumes charge at an important time as apart from the ISL and Super Cup commitments, the AFC Champions League will be a big challenge for the team.

(Source: FC Goa Media)

More FC GOA News

Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 9:47 [IST]
