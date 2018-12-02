Italian giants Inter target Arsenal superstar Ozil

Bengaluru, December 2: Mesut Ozil could be offered an escape route to Serie A club Inter Milan from his Arsenal misery, according to reports.
The £350,000-a-week star has been benched by Unai Emery for tough away trips and that has reportedly angered the German World Cup winner. And Italian giants Inter are said to be among a small bunch of clubs who can afford a package to end six seasons at the Emirates.
There is a belief that he is set to stay at Arsenal for the rest of the campaign, according to sources close to the 30-year-old, but may consider his options in the summer.
Inter were looking at Ozil before he agreed a new deal in January to stay with the Gunners until 2021.
Ozil agreed fresh terms on a bumper pay rise during the Arsene Wenger era and in the fall-out from the club losing Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United.
Since then Emery has arrived and dropped him against Bournemouth last week, which has raised question marks over his future at the North London club.
His monumental salary will make it difficult to shift him, but Arsenal have shown their ruthlessness in withdrawing long-term servant of the club Aaron Ramsey’s contract offer. They could cut their losses with Ozil two years before his contract expires, giving them an option to bring in a younger asset with bigger resale value.
Inter are doing quite well under Luciano Spaletti, but are still quite far off Juventus in terms of quality and consistency, and someone like Ozil could bring a lot to the San Siro side.
One of the best playmakers in the world, Ozil is likely to be a perfect suit for the Serie A and with a finisher like Mauro Icardi in the side, Ozil could set the Italian top flight on fire.