Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Italy coach Mancini slams racial abuse on Kean

By
Roberto Mancini
Roberto Mancini wants crackdown on racial abuse. Image: Twitter

Rome, April 5: Italy coach Roberto Mancini has described the racist abuse suffered by Juventus forward Moise Kean in a Serie A match against Cagliari as intolerable and said it was time to put a stop to such incidents.

Kean, who had been jeered throughout the game, stood in front of the Cagliari fans behind the goal and opened his arms after scoring Juve's second goal in a 2-0 win.

In response, Cagliari's supporters made the noise which is described in Italy as "buu" and is regarded as a racist insult.

"The behaviour towards Kean was intolerable, but it happens often," said Mancini.

"The racist 'buu' has to be stigmatised, it can't go on. It needs action and it needs to be tough.

"The problems are those related to racism and that's where you have to start doing something."

Mancini disagreed with suggestions that 19-year-old Kean, who scored in both of Italy's Euro 2020 qualifiers he played in last month, brought it on himself with his defiant celebration.

"Kean's a golden lad," said Mancini. "Maybe next time he won't do it. I think he was distressed."

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci was among those to say that Kean was partly to blame for the incident although he later backtracked and said he was too hasty with his comments.

"It seems that Bonucci's words were misunderstood and he later explained that himself," said Mancini.

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RSO 2 - 1 BET
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, April 5, 2019, 13:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue