Italy's previous performances at European Championship finals

Bengaluru, July 8: For the fourth time in their history, Italy will feature in another European Championship final after beating Spain in a shoot-out.
The match ended 1-1 in regulation time with neither team scoring in the added period. Both teams missed their first penalty kicks and later exchanged some well-taken kicks.
But Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma's big save on Alvaro Morata and Jorginho's final kick proved to be enough to send the Azzurris to the final. Roberto Mancini's men are yet to lose a single game in the tournament and can create history in Wembley next.
In that context, here we have taken a look at their three previous encounters in the final:
1968 Euro (Winner)
The four-time World Cup winners do not have a fond memory of the European Championship much to say at least. Out of their three previous finals, Italy only managed to win just once. That too during the 1968 campaign when only four teams participated in the competition. The tournament was held in Italy and it was the first time Italy participated in it. Two games were played in the final after the first one ended in a 1-1 draw against Yugoslavia. In the second one, however, Italy won the tie 2-0 to win the trophy which still has been their solitary European win.
2000 Euro (Runner-Up)
Italy have had a 100% group stage record in that very edition and looked absolute favourites to win it. The talented Azzurri side led by Paolo Maldini defeated Turkey, co-hosts Belgium and Sweden to reach the knockout rounds. They progressed all the way to the final, however, France eventually conquered them via David Trezeguet's Golden Goal in extra time.
2012 Euro (Runner-Up)
Spain, who had won Euro 2008, successfully defended their title with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Italy, becoming the first team to win two consecutive European Championships. Italy fought hard to book a place in the final after beating England and Germany in the Quarter and Semi-final respectively. However, just could not match the quality of an outstanding Spanish side.