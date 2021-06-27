Italy vs Austria, Euro 2020, Statistical Highlights: Record-breaking Azzurri reach last-8

Bengaluru, June 27: Record-breaking Italy progressed to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after extra-time goals sealed a 2-1 victory in the round of 16 clash against Austria on Saturday (June 26).
While Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina were the goal-scorers for Roberto Mancini's men, Sasa Kalajdzic scored one for the tournament exiting Franco Foda's side at the Wembley in London.
Two of the best defensive teams at Euro 2020 went head-to-head in the second game of the round of 16. While Italy's defense had been perfect, Austria had the second most ball recoveries in the tournament with 152 in the group stage - behind only the Netherlands with 155.
The game remained scoreless after regulation time, but both sides had come close - Ciro Immobile hit the post from long range in the first half, and Marco Arnautovic's had a goal ruled out for offside in the second - but an additional 30 minutes was required to divide them.
In extra time, Chiesa converted from a tight angle to put the Italians ahead five minutes into the first half, while Pessina's goal just before the end of the half left the Austrians even more demoralized. And Kalajdzic's strike, an impressive diving header from a David Alaba corner, proved only a consolation for Foda's side.
Italy 2-1 Austria (aet): Chiesa and Pessina seal last-eight spot for record-breaking Azzurri
With OPTA inputs, myKhel looks at the records and statistical highlights of the second round of 16 clash - Italy vs Austria.
● During the hard-fought win against Austria, Italy saw their clean sheet streak reach 1,169 minutes. That mark beat the world record set by them from 1972 to 1974, a defense led by legendary Italian goalkeeper Dino Zoff.
● Italy have won four consecutive games at the European Championship for the second time, previously doing so in EURO 2000 when they ended up as losing finalists.
● Austria have lost all five of their meetings with Italy in major international tournaments (World Cup and EUROs), netting just two goals in these matches.
● This was Italy's eighth game at the European Championship to go to extra time, more than any other side in the history of the competition. Their two goals tonight were their first ever goals in the additional 30 minutes.
● This was just the second match in European Championship history to see as many as three goals scored in extra time, after France vs Portugal in 1984.
● After managing just two shots on target in 90 minutes, Italy had four efforts on target in the first 15 minutes of extra time, including their two goals.
● Sasa Kalajdzic's goal for Austria was the first Italy have conceded since October 2020, ending a run of 19 hours and 28 minutes without conceding for the Italians.
● Despite playing just 157 minutes at EURO 2020 so far, Marco Verratti has created more chances than any other player for Italy (9).
● Tonight was just the second time two different substitutes have scored in a European Championship game for Italy (Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina), after Alessandro Altobelli and Luigi De Agostini did so in 1988 against Denmark.
● Austria's Marko Arnautovic was booked after 1 minute and 32 seconds, the earliest card shown so far at EURO 2020.