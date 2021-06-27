Euro 2020: Perisic out for Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19

Copenhagen, June 27: Ivan Perisic will miss Croatia's Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Spain after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Croatian Football Association announced the veteran winger's result on Saturday and said he will spend the next 10 days in self-isolation.
All other national team members and staff tested negative, they said.
The rest of the team will fly from their base in Pula to Copenhagen on Sunday (June 27), with their last-16 match against Spain set for Monday (June 28).
Perisic has scored two of Croatia's four goals at the Euros, with the Inter Milan man providing the equaliser in their 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic and netting the final goal in the 3-1 defeat of Scotland.
Perisic also provided the winning margin in Croatia's 2-1 victory over Spain at Euro 2016 with a goal in the 87th minute.