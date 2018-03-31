IWL: Eastern Sporting Union keep winning; Fazila scores 5 for Gokulam Kerala vs Indira Gandhi

Shillong, March 31: Gokulam Kerala FC decimated a hapless Indira Gandhi Academy SE side 6-1 to notch up their first win in the Indian Women's League 2017-18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here in Shillong on Saturday (March 31). Eastern Sporting Union continued their winning run in the Indian Women's League with a 3-1 victory over India Rush Soccer Club. In another match, KRYHPSA were held 1-1 by Rising Student's Club.
Full Time: Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports and Education 1 - 6 @GokulamKeralaFC.#HeroIWL #ShePower pic.twitter.com/f8E7gU2H8i— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 31, 2018
Ugandan striker Ikwaput Fazila did bulk of the damage as she scored five times (32nd, 44th, 45+2nd, 58th, 76th) to notch up a resounding victory. Anita Rawat was the other scorer for Gokulam in the 81st minute while Sumithra Kamaraj scored the lone goal for Indira Gandhi ASE.
As was the case for Gokulam in their past two matches they conceded against the run of play despite their dominance, when Sumithra scored a stunner in the 24th minute. Her shot from a difficult angle going past Rumpa to give Indira the 1-0 lead.
The goal made Gokulam's reserve even stronger as they drove forward in search of an equaliser. It did arrive in the 32nd minute when Fazila's shot took a slight deflection into the Indira goal. Naocha had a chance to give Gokulam the lead but she missed a sitter.
Meanwhile at the other end, Rumpa Malik pulled off a double save to keep parity in the 42nd. Just when it seemed Gokulam might be balking under pressure, Fazila calmed their nerves by striking from just outside the box in the 44th. She got her hat-trick soon after as the referee signaled half-time.
With a 3-1 lead already, Gokulam didn't sit back and continued their dominant run. They midfield directed all their forward passes to Fazila, who seemed to be in a groove of her own. She outclassed and outfoxed the Indira defence, who struggled to keep up with the Ugandan.
The 58th minute saw the striker score her fourth with a sweet pile driver past the keeper and then came the fifth in the 76th minute as wild celebrations and a celebratory dance followed.
Anita Rawat completed the rout with her long-ranger in the 81st minute as a hapless Indira Gandhi ASE side could only look on.
Brace for Kamala Devi
Earlier, Kamala Devi struck twice before half-time (7th and 27th minute) for Eastern Sporting Union before Dalima Chibber pulled one back for Rush in the 86th minute. Ranjibala struck late in the 90+3rd minute to seal the win for East Sporting Union.
Eastern Sporting dominated from the word go as Prameshwori made runs down the left. One of those runs brought the breakthrough as Kamala was at the receiving end of one of her crosses to score in the 7th minute.
Kamala saw an overhead kick saved by the keeper in the 19th before Sweety found Ranjibala in the clear in the 24th. The second goal arrived soon after when Kamala struck again in the 27th to make it 2-0.
FT: GKFC 6-1 IGASE— Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) March 31, 2018
IGASE was clueless infront of determined #Malabarians.
First ever victory for us in #HeroIWL and that too with a 5 goal margin 😊.#ShePower
Ranjibala shot wide in the 37th before Prameshwori too did the same a minute later. Panthoi, who was otherwise a mere spectator, was finally forced into save by Grace in the 43rd. That was the only bit of clear chance by Rush as the first half came to an end.
Just when it seemed no goals were left in the match, Dalima scored from 40 yards out. Her free-kick was spilled by Panthoi as she fumbled and the ball crossed the line to make it 2-1. But Eastern Sporting Union never looked in any discomfort as Ranjibala scored late into added time to complete the win.
First point
Rising Student's Club opened their account after they held KRYHPSA to 1-1 draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Anju Tamang scored the opening goal with a superlative strike in the 76th minute before Ratanbala Devi equalised in the 78th to split points.
KRYHPSA almost took the lead a minute later but Suprava pulled out a stunning goal-line save to keep Ratanbala at bay.
Lochana had a shot of her own blocked at the other half as the minutes ticked by and the match ended in a draw.
KRYHPSA next play India Rush SC while Rising Student's Club take on Sethu FC on April 2.
Match results:
Indira Gandhi Academy SE 1 (K Sumithra 24) lost to Gokulam Kerala FC 6 (Ikwaput Fazila 32, 44, 45+2, 58, 76, Anita Rawat 81)
KRYHPSA 1 (Ratanbala Devi 78) drew with Rising Student's Club 1 (Anju Tamang 76)
Indian Rush Soccer Club 1 (Dalima Chhiber 86) lost to Eastern Sporting Union 3 (Kamala Devi 7, 27, Ranjibala Devi 90+3)
Source: AIFF Media
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.