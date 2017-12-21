Jack Wilshere hopes for England recall and new Arsenal contract

London, Dec 21: England midfielder Jack Wilshere is eager to be at Arsenal and fight for his place while laying his groundwork ready for the Russia World Cup 2018 as he believes his return to Arsenal’s Premier League side can propel him back into the reckoning for Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.
The 25-year-old has battled injuries for the last couple of seasons and was also sidelined at the start of this new season after he broke his leg last year.
However, the 25-year-old has come back from the injury to participate in this season's Gunners squad and the England midfielder has been gaining great support in his mission to return to the Arsenal first team after presenting some great performance in the Europa League and Carabao Cup up until now, most recently in Premier league.
In his two appearances, the midfielder looked to be well settled down in the team and also in a great form after playing two consecutive 90 minutes in last two matches.
However, Wilshere's future at the Emirates is still unclear as Wenger is still seemed not too reliant on the midfielder as the 25-year-old has been limited to only two Premier League starts and seven subs appearances this terms.
The 25-year-old only has an Arsenal contract until next year and in the upcoming January as Bosman Transfer rule, if he is not given a new contract he is free to talk to other clubs over a possible transfer.
But the midfielder suggested he is ready to put on a new deal at his boyhood club and ready to show his worth to England head coach Southgate which could make him eligible for selection in the Three Lions Jersey again after his last appearance in the shock 2-1 defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016.
“I think so,” he said when asked if his recent performances could be a platform to a World Cup spot. “I have proved to myself I can play in the Premier League, I trust my body again and I am confident that I can affect games. That is all I can do, and then we will see if the England manager picks me.”
“This is where I want to be,” he said. “Whether I will be and whether things sort themselves out then we will see in the next couple of weeks. I am enjoying my football and am playing in the Premier League now and I want to help Arsenal get to where it should be.
“I think the biggest thing for any footballer, even more so for me because of the injuries and the games I’ve missed in the past, is that you are playing. Apart from that, there are a few small things to sort out but as long as I am playing I am happy.
“I’m in a good place mentally, I want to continue improving my form, having a positive impact on the team and helping the team try to get into the top four and challenge for trophies.”
Wilshere still has at least three months on his hand before England’s next games to prove his worth to Southgate and he will be hoping to maintain his current form where he has been dazzling on the field with his excellent display of eye-catching football at Emirates.