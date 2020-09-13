James Rodriguez selected for Everton debut at Tottenham

London, Sept. 13: James Rodriguez, Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure have all been named in the Everton starting XI for their Premier League opener at Tottenham.
Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti has revamped the Everton midfield in the transfer window, most notably signing James from former club Real Madrid.
Ancelotti linked up with the Colombia international at both Madrid and Bayern Munich and was influential in his arrival at Goodison Park.
He goes straight into the Everton team, alongside fellow new arrivals Allan and Doucoure, who are supported in midfield by Andre Gomes.
Jose Mourinho's Spurs have two debutants, meanwhile, with Matt Doherty and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg each included.
Joe Hart is on the bench, joined by Steven Bergwijn, as Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min start alongside Harry Kane in attack.
Giovani Lo Celso had been battling a hamstring issue and did not make the 18-man matchday squad.