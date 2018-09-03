Jean Michael Seri reveals why he chose Fulham over Chelsea

Bengaluru, September 3: Fulham's summer transfer activity certainly surprised a few after the London club spent over £100million and especially the signing of Jean-Michael Seri from Nice which was their biggest coup of the window.
Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool were all after the 'Xavi' of Ivory Coast, who had come so close to signing for Barcelona last year, before the Spanish giants pulled out of the deal for the 27-year-old.
That opened the door for a move to England, with the Premier League's top clubs all queuing up to add him into their midfield. However, Seri was sensationally signed by Fulham who were newly promoted from the Championship which came as a major surprise to most.
Amazed none of the bigger Premier League teams went for Jean Michael Seri. Already showing what a brilliant signing he is for Fulham— Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) September 1, 2018
Fulham, fresh from promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship play-off final against Aston Villa, shoved their way to the front of the queue and got themselves what could well be the signing of the season, securing Seri on a four-year deal.
He's already become a cult hero in the eyes of the fans and has scored one of the best goals of the season too, opening the scoring against Burnley with a thunderous 30-yard effort into the top corner.
The boy Jean Michael Seri just scored an absolute banger pic.twitter.com/Y18DXudmww— Jake. (@YedIin) August 26, 2018
Speaking to the Times about why he chose Fulham despite so many clubs wanting him, Seri said: “When I played for Pacos de Ferreira in Portugal, Nice came for me and they really came. Fulham wanted me the same way. They said, 'We want you, come to Fulham.’
“Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, they saw me but they didn’t say, 'We want you.’ Because Fulham gave me this respect, although other clubs wanted me, I wanted to sign for Fulham.
“Fulham said to my president, 'We want Mica Seri, talk to him if he’s interested because we know Chelsea, Manchester want him and he almost signed for Barcelona but we are back in the Premier League."