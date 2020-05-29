Football
Gbamin woes continues as Everton midfielder suffers Achilles injury

By Patric Ridge
Gbamin
Everton's Jean-Philippe Gbamin is facing another long spell on the sidelines.

London, May 29: Jean-Philippe Gbamin's nightmarish Everton career has continued, with the midfielder having suffered a severe Achilles injury in training.

The midfielder, signed from Mainz in the close season as Idrissa Gueye left for Paris Saint-Germain, made just two appearances for the Toffees in August before sustaining a quadriceps injury in training.

A complication with the Ivory Coast international's recovery meant surgery was required, with Gbamin having been nearing a return to full training when the Premier League was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was confirmed on Thursday that Premier League shareholders had agreed to resume the competition behind closed doors on June 17, but Gbamin will not be part of the fold for Everton for their nine remaining fixtures, with the club announcing the 24-year-old had sustained a serious Achilles problem that looks set to keep him out for the rest of 2020.

"Gbamin is set to undergo surgery next week after suffering a serious Achilles injury in training," a statement on Everton's website read.

"The injury, sustained in a non-contact situation at USM Finch Farm, is unrelated to the quadriceps problem Gbamin had been working his way back from since August last year.

"Everyone at the club is devastated for JP and we will ensure he gets all the support he needs throughout this challenging time."

Everton are due to resume their campaign against rivals and Premier League champions-elect Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Story first published: Friday, May 29, 2020, 2:50 [IST]
