Football Jerome Boateng Retires From Professional Football After Successful Career With Bayern Munich And Germany Jerome Boateng, former Bayern Munich defender and World Cup winner, has announced his retirement from professional football after a distinguished career. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Jerome Boateng, a former defender for Bayern Munich and a World Cup winner, has decided to retire from professional football. Boateng, who is 37 years old, concluded his career in Austria with LASK after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract last month. He played 76 times for Germany between 2009 and 2018 and spent a decade at Bayern Munich, where he won 22 major trophies.

Boateng's football journey began at Hertha Berlin before he moved to Hamburg. In the 2010-11 season, he had a brief stint in England with Manchester City. He then joined Bayern Munich, where he quickly became a key player. During his time there, he won the Bundesliga nine times and the Champions League twice.

While at Bayern Munich, Boateng made 363 appearances across all competitions. Only Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer, and David Alaba played more games during that period. His contributions were significant in helping the team secure numerous titles.

Boateng was instrumental in Germany's World Cup triumph in Brazil. He started all seven matches during their journey to the final. Alongside Mats Hummels, he helped maintain four clean sheets, including in the final against Argentina which Germany won 1-0 in extra time.

"I played for a long time, for big clubs, for my country. I learned, won, lost, and grown through it all," Boateng stated. "Football has given me a lot, but now it's time to move on. Not because I have to, but because I'm ready."

Boateng expressed gratitude for his experiences and the support from teams and fans throughout his career. His decision to retire marks the end of an illustrious chapter filled with achievements both at club level and internationally.