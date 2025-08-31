Lando Norris Acknowledges It Will Take Some Magic To Beat Oscar Piastri At Dutch Grand Prix

Football Joao Neves Scores Stunning Hat-Trick In Paris Saint-Germain's 6-3 Victory Over Toulouse In a thrilling Ligue 1 encounter, Joao Neves scored a remarkable hat-trick, leading Paris Saint-Germain to a commanding 6-3 victory over Toulouse. The match showcased PSG's attacking prowess and Neves' exceptional talent. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a thrilling 6-3 victory over Toulouse, with Joao Neves delivering an outstanding performance. Neves scored two overhead kicks and completed his hat-trick with a long-range goal. This win marked PSG's third consecutive Ligue 1 triumph this season, showcasing their attacking prowess at Stadium de Toulouse.

Neves' first two goals came within seven minutes of each other in the first half. Bradley Barcola also contributed with a brilliant finish from a tight angle, helping PSG score three times in the opening 15 minutes for the first time ever. Ousmane Dembele added to the tally by converting a penalty just after 30 minutes.

Toulouse managed to pull one back through Charlie Cresswell before halftime. They had opportunities to close the gap further when Nuno Mendes conceded a penalty for fouling Aron Donnum. Cristian Casseres took the spot-kick but was denied twice by PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier due to encroachment calls.

The second half saw referee Eric Wattellier award another penalty to PSG following Djibril Sidibe's foul on Barcola. Dembele made no mistake from the spot again, extending PSG's lead. Neves then sealed his hat-trick with a stunning strike, making it 6-1 before Toulouse scored two late consolation goals through Yann Gboho and Alexis Vossah.

Toulouse's Efforts Fall Short Against PSG

Toulouse aimed for their best start since the 2010-11 season but fell short despite putting up a fight. They managed more shots than PSG, with 14 attempts compared to PSG's 13, and had six on target versus eight from their opponents. The expected goals were close too, with Toulouse at 2.23 xG and PSG at 2.55 xG.

Despite these efforts, PSG's finishing quality stood out, particularly Neves' performance which grabbed headlines. Dembele also impressed by setting up PSG's opener and reaching 99 career assists while showing composure from the penalty spot.

PSG Continues Impressive Scoring Streak

Under Luis Enrique, PSG has now scored in their last 12 away Ligue 1 games, netting 38 goals during this run—their longest streak since early 2021. Neves' hat-trick was his first senior career treble and marked the first time a central midfielder achieved this feat for PSG in Ligue 1.

This match highlighted both teams' attacking capabilities but ultimately showcased PSG's superior finishing skills and tactical execution under pressure.