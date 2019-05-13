Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

John Gregory gets a one-year contract extension at Chennaiyin FC

By
John Gregory
John Gregory's contract extension comes on the back of a string of good performances.

Bengaluru, May 11: John Gregory will continue as the head coach of former Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC for the third year in a row after being given a contract extension.

The one-year contract extension comes on the back of a string of good performances of late which helped Chennaiyin put a disappointing 2018-19 ISL campaign, where they finished at the bottom of the table, behind them.

Since the ISL ended, Chennaiyin have redeemed themselves in spectacular fashion. First, they reached the final of the Super Cup and currently they are topping Group E in the AFC Cup 2019 with seven points from three matches and are favourites to progress to the knockout phases.

"It truly is a great feeling extending my stay with the Chennaiyin family. My journey so far in India has really given me the whole range of emotions and experience, after the ISL title triumph in the first season followed by the disappointment in the same competition last season," Gregory said.

Gregory arrived at Chennaiyin at the start of the 2017-18 ISL season and tasted immediate success, guiding the club to their second ISL title. The following season was far more disappointing for the Englishman. With the extension in place, Gregory will have the opportunity to try and recreate the magic from his debut season one more time.

"And I feel I have some unfinished business here. The objective is to reward our loyal and unconditional supporters with a memorable AFC Cup journey and the chance to challenge for a third ISL trophy. We'll all fight together and certainly come back stronger than ever before to achieve these goals," the Englishman told the official Chennaiyin FC website after completing the paperwork on his 65th birthday.

Chennaiyin co-owner Vita Dani was delighted with the development. "John continuing to lead us is fantastic news for everyone associated with Chennaiyin FC. Despite a difficult ISL campaign, the team has displayed incredible resolve to turn things around in the Super Cup and now the AFC Cup under John's tutelage. His professional attitude and commitment to the Chennaiyin cause is exemplary. We look forward to a memorable AFC Cup run before fighting it out for a coveted third ISL trophy next season," said Vita.

(Source: ISL Media)

 
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, May 13, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 13, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue