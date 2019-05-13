John Gregory gets a one-year contract extension at Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru, May 11: John Gregory will continue as the head coach of former Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC for the third year in a row after being given a contract extension.
The one-year contract extension comes on the back of a string of good performances of late which helped Chennaiyin put a disappointing 2018-19 ISL campaign, where they finished at the bottom of the table, behind them.
Since the ISL ended, Chennaiyin have redeemed themselves in spectacular fashion. First, they reached the final of the Super Cup and currently they are topping Group E in the AFC Cup 2019 with seven points from three matches and are favourites to progress to the knockout phases.
"It truly is a great feeling extending my stay with the Chennaiyin family. My journey so far in India has really given me the whole range of emotions and experience, after the ISL title triumph in the first season followed by the disappointment in the same competition last season," Gregory said.
Gregory arrived at Chennaiyin at the start of the 2017-18 ISL season and tasted immediate success, guiding the club to their second ISL title. The following season was far more disappointing for the Englishman. With the extension in place, Gregory will have the opportunity to try and recreate the magic from his debut season one more time.
"And I feel I have some unfinished business here. The objective is to reward our loyal and unconditional supporters with a memorable AFC Cup journey and the chance to challenge for a third ISL trophy. We'll all fight together and certainly come back stronger than ever before to achieve these goals," the Englishman told the official Chennaiyin FC website after completing the paperwork on his 65th birthday.
Chennaiyin co-owner Vita Dani was delighted with the development. "John continuing to lead us is fantastic news for everyone associated with Chennaiyin FC. Despite a difficult ISL campaign, the team has displayed incredible resolve to turn things around in the Super Cup and now the AFC Cup under John's tutelage. His professional attitude and commitment to the Chennaiyin cause is exemplary. We look forward to a memorable AFC Cup run before fighting it out for a coveted third ISL trophy next season," said Vita.
(Source: ISL Media)