Football John Terry Expresses Desire To Manage Chelsea As His Final Dream At Stamford Bridge John Terry reveals that managing Chelsea is his ultimate dream. The former player discusses his coaching experiences and aspirations for the future. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 0:22 [IST]

John Terry, a Chelsea legend, dreams of managing the club. He has achieved numerous honours with Chelsea, including Premier League and Champions League titles. Despite his illustrious playing career, he has not yet managed the team. Terry has worked as an assistant manager at Aston Villa and coached in Chelsea's academy. His aspiration to manage Chelsea remains unfulfilled.

Terry expressed his desire on TikTok, stating, "I don't know if it ever happens to be honest, it is my one last dream I've got at the football club to achieve." He believes that although his playing experience is extensive, transitioning into management requires learning and understanding the role's demands.

Having played under renowned managers like Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti, Terry acknowledges that playing at a high level doesn't automatically qualify someone for management. He emphasises the importance of gaining experience and understanding what it takes to succeed as a manager.

Terry's coaching journey included a significant stint at Aston Villa. He left Villa with the intention of becoming a head coach. Reflecting on his time there, he said, "I thought I was ready, I think I would be a really good No. 1." However, he admits that coaching didn't provide him with the same excitement as leading a team.

If given the chance to manage Chelsea, Terry plans to surround himself with top-notch coaches. He stated, "I want people around me that are better coaches than me." His focus would be on leadership and team dynamics rather than solely on coaching techniques.

Terry acknowledges the challenges in securing such a prestigious role without extensive managerial experience. He finds it difficult when people question his lack of experience despite his long tenure in football. Yet, he remains hopeful about leading Chelsea one day.

While Terry continues to dream of managing Chelsea, he understands that opportunities may not always align with aspirations. His commitment to learning and improving reflects his dedication to achieving this goal someday.