John Terry pokes fun on Instagram after Kepa Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea

Bengaluru, August 10: Chelsea broke their bank to land the World's costliest goalkeeper on Wednesday, by paying Athletic Bilbao a world-record £72million fee for the goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but after the deal, club legend John Terry could not stop himself from taking up to social media to poke fun.
The Spanish keeper replaces Thibaut Courtois as Chelsea's No 1 with the Belgian moving to Real Madrid, but Terry felt he should have got the call to fill up the boot instead after his cameo appearance as the goalkeeper in 2006.
The 37-year-old defender posted an old picture when he was forced to protect the goal during a match on his Instagram page.
The incident was when he wore the goalkeeping shirt against Reading in the Premier League which saw keepers Petr Cech and Carlo Cudicini both suffer injuries.
This very game saw Cech suffer his serious head injury after a collision with Reading's Ethan Hunt and was taken off on a stretcher with a fractured skull in the fifth minute of the match. His replacement Cudicini played in goal for the remaining 85 minutes of normal time at the Madejski Stadium, but he also got injured when he was knocked out in a clash with Ibrahima Sonko.
With no goalkeeper available Terry had to take the gloves in stoppage time and successfully defended it till the last minute to win the match 1-0.
Now, the former Blues Captain brought back those memories after the record-breaking deal and posted the image photo-shopped with a phone emoji via IG story with the caption "When you think you're getting the call... but they sign someone for £72m."
Terry is currently a free agent and is spending his time away from football after his release by Aston Villa last term. But the defender has so far not hinted that he will hang up his boots and will wait on to take a decision.