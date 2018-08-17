Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Robson takes a dig at Jorginho

Written By: Soumik Datta
Jorginho
Jorginho has come in for criticism from Stewart Robson

Kolkata, August 17: Chelsea's summer signing Jorginho has been heavily criticised by ESPN’s football pundit Stewart Robson.

Chelsea signed Jorginho in the summer transfer window. According to Robson, the Italian midfielder does not possess any qualities to be successful as a defensive midfielder.

The Blues sacked manager Antonio Conte after failing to secure the top-four finish in the Premier League and hired the ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri in his place.

Sarri wants to implement his 4-3-3 formation at Stamford Bridge. So, there will be the need for a defensive midfielder who is adept in good ball distribution too.

Napoli had played a beautiful passing game under Sarri and he will like to play the same kind of football with Chelsea too. In this system, Jorginho has a key role to play.

But Robson said that if he had to pick up a player from Napoli from the previous season, Jorginho is way below in the pecking order.

According to Robson a defensive midfielder needs to be cover the full backs and Jorginho lacks athleticism and is a bit slow to get back the possession from the opponents.

Jorginho did look comfortable against the Premier League title holders Manchester City in the Community Shield. However, he played well against Huddersfield Town in the first Premier League tie.

Chelsea fans will hope that the Italian midfield maestro dows well throughout the whole season to guide his side to a top-four finish in the Premier League this time.

Chelsea's next match is a home tie against Arsenal on Saturday (August 18).

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 17, 2018, 15:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue