Robson takes a dig at Jorginho

Kolkata, August 17: Chelsea's summer signing Jorginho has been heavily criticised by ESPN’s football pundit Stewart Robson.
Chelsea signed Jorginho in the summer transfer window. According to Robson, the Italian midfielder does not possess any qualities to be successful as a defensive midfielder.
The Blues sacked manager Antonio Conte after failing to secure the top-four finish in the Premier League and hired the ex-Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri in his place.
Sarri wants to implement his 4-3-3 formation at Stamford Bridge. So, there will be the need for a defensive midfielder who is adept in good ball distribution too.
Napoli had played a beautiful passing game under Sarri and he will like to play the same kind of football with Chelsea too. In this system, Jorginho has a key role to play.
But Robson said that if he had to pick up a player from Napoli from the previous season, Jorginho is way below in the pecking order.
According to Robson a defensive midfielder needs to be cover the full backs and Jorginho lacks athleticism and is a bit slow to get back the possession from the opponents.
Jorginho did look comfortable against the Premier League title holders Manchester City in the Community Shield. However, he played well against Huddersfield Town in the first Premier League tie.
Chelsea fans will hope that the Italian midfield maestro dows well throughout the whole season to guide his side to a top-four finish in the Premier League this time.
Chelsea's next match is a home tie against Arsenal on Saturday (August 18).