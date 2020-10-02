Campana gets first Spain call-up as Ceballos returns

Madrid, October 2: Levante's Jose Campana has been called up to the Spain squad for the first time, while Dani Ceballos and Sergio Canales have returned to the fold.
Luis Enrique's side have a friendly in Portugal on October 7 before Nations League clashes with Switzerland and Ukraine as they aim to extend their one-point lead at the top of their group.
There are three changes from the squad initially announced for September's fixtures, with Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara absent due to contracting coronavirus.
Marco Asensio is injured, while Oscar Rodriguez has played just 25 minutes for Sevilla since signing from Real Madrid last month, creating space for Campana, Ceballos and Canales to come in.
Mikel Oyarzabal and Adama Traore are named in the 25-man group again, having each been forced to withdraw with COVID-19 last time out.
This is a third call-up for Wolves winger Traore, who is still to make his international bow and so is not cap-tied to Spain, with Mali another option.
Eighteen-cap Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas has not earned a recall despite scoring three times in four LaLiga games so far this season.
Spain squad in full:
Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao);
Defenders: Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Diego Llorente (Leeds United), Jose Gaya (Valencia), Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham), Eric Garcia (Manchester City);
Midfielders: Fabian Ruiz (Napoli), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Dani Ceballos (Arsenal), Sergio Canales (Real Betis), Jose Campana (Levante), Rodri (Manchester City), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig);
Forwards: Rodrigo Moreno (Leeds United), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Adama Traore (Wolves), Ansu Fati (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Manchester City).