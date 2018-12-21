Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Mourinho is the heart of football, says Ranieri

By Opta
Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri (left) backs sacked Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
Fulham boss Claudio Ranieri (left) backs sacked Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

London, December 21: Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri said Jose Mourinho is the "heart of football" and has to come back soon after he was sacked by Manchester United.

Mourinho's two-and-a-half-year tenure as United manager came to an end on Tuesday (December 18) – the limp 3-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool the final straw for Ed Woodward and the club's hierarchy.

The Portuguese has already been linked with a return to Real Madrid and Ranieri urged Mourinho to return to management soon.

"I send a message with him. We are very friendly," Ranieri told reporters.

"I think a man like Mourinho has to come back soon, so too Antonio Conte. These managers are the heart of football.

"They win in every country. It's good for all the managers to see them on the pitch."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed caretaker boss until the end of the season as United search for a permanent replacement amid strong links with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

United are sixth and 19 points off the pace in the Premier League ahead of Saturday's trip to Cardiff City, while Ranieri's Fulham are bottom of the table as they prepare to face Newcastle United.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 36 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 7:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue