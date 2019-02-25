Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mourinho: Man City exploit every little detail

By
Jose Mourinho discussed Manchester Citys approach, saying they were a team that knew everything.
Jose Mourinho discussed Manchester City's approach, saying they were a team that knew

London, February 25: Manchester City know how to capitalise on every detail in a game, including trying to influence referees, according to Jose Mourinho.

Pep Guardiola's men secured their second trophy of the season with a penalty shoot-out win over Mourinho's former club Chelsea in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

They remain in contention for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in what has thus far been another impressive season.

Speaking on DAZN on Sunday, Mourinho discussed how City were able to manage every last detail in a game, including trying to impact referees.

"City are a team that knows everything," he said.

"And when I say it knows everything, it knows how to exploit all the little things in games that only experienced teams with smart people, with many kilometres in their legs at this very high level, know how to control.

"Trying to get a yellow here or a yellow here in groups of players, three or four, around the referees trying to influence a decision.

"It is a team that plays football as well as it does so well this management of small details that ends up being important."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LEV 1 - 2 RMD
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, February 25, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 25, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue